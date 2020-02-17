InfoEdge, which operates Naukri, 99Acres, Jeevansaathi, and Shiksha, saw a 10.3% YoY growth in billings to Rs 299.9 crore in Q3YFY19-20.

Net sales (Revenue): Rs 320.5 crore, up 14% YoY from Rs 281.1 crore

Total income: Rs 340.9 crore, up 9.7% YoY

Billings in Q3FY19-20

Naukri: Rs 210 crore, up 8.5% YoY

99Acres: Rs 54.3 crore, up 10.9% YoY

JeevanSaathi: Rs 22.4 crore, up 27.4% YoY

Shiksha: Rs 13.3 crore, up 11.4% YoY

Operational numbers for Naukri:

Job listings: 500,000

New resumes added: 12,000

Resumes modified: 390,000

Recruiter email connects: 490,000

Average daily resume searches: 676,000

Competitors: local job boards such as Indeed, Monster India, Times Jobs, and Shine

IIMjobs.com

InfoEdge acquired HighOrbit Careers Pvt. Ltd., which operated iimjobs.com and hirist.com in May 2019. iimjobs.com caters to 400 corporate customers including American Express, Amazon, Cognizant, GlaxoSmithKline, Goldman Sachs, IBM, etc. Some of its numbers:

Billings: Rs 18.2 crore in FY19, H1FY20 billings: Rs 10.2 crore, up 19% YoY

Active jobs: 10,000

Job applicants: 1.46 million

99Acres (numbers as of December 31, 2019):

Total projects: 166,583 (under construction or ready-to-move-in)

Total listings: Over 1 million, including 364,727 owner listings

Residential listings: 836,244

Commercial listings: 168,134

Jeevansathi

Follows a “freemium” model: Listing, searching, expressing interest, etc are free services, but payment is required if a user wants to contact a person.

Competition: InfoEdge claimed that JeevanSaathi leads in certain North Indian communities and states, while competitors such as Bharat Matrimony dominates South Indian states and NRIs from these states. Similarly, it claimed that Shaadi leads in Gujarat, Punjab, and NRIs from these states.

Shiksha

Domestic Colleges: 23,000

Courses: 175,000

Reviews: 160,000

Exams: 500

Study Abroad Universities: 1,844 from 51 countries

Courses: 19,715

Scholarships: 2,616

Notable investments

Listed below is the book value of the investment, followed by InfoEdge’s shareholding percentage:

Zomato: Rs 152.2 crore, 22.7%

MeritNation: Rs 7.75 crore, 65.6%

Adda247.com, Rs 2.8 crore, 16.97%

MedCords Healthcare: Rs 5.2 crore 11.40%

Qyuki Digital Media Rs 18 crore, 7%

Downloads: Press Release & Financials | Corporate Presentation – February 2020