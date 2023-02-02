wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

How Is the Online Gaming Industry Responding to the Indian Government’s 2023 Budget?

From big tax announcement to simplified KYC norms, here’s what people in the online gaming industry are talking about the budget

Published

India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the 2023 Union Budget in Parliament yesterday. Many in the online gaming industry found the announcements encouraging. The government has "taken steps in this budget towards fairer recognition of incomes from gaming", said Bharat Patel, Chairman and Director of Yudiz Solutions. Why it matters: The online gaming industry has been looking for recognition from the Indian government for a while now. Recognition implies regulatory clarity—which is certainly helpful when trying to navigate India's complex laws for the sector. A significant step towards this was when the government released draft rules to regulate the sector last month. Now, we have the Budget announcements added to the mix. These steps—and how the industry responds to them—tell us how we can expect the industry to evolve in the coming years. The big tax announcement: Sitharaman clarified that the government will remove the "minimum threshold of Rs 10,000 for tax deducted at source (TDS)" while playing on online gaming platforms. The government will instead impose 30% tax on net winnings. "This allows TDS to be calculated either at the end of the financial year or at withdrawal, streamlining settlements and returns for users," explained Vikash Surekha, Chief Financial Officer, Mobile Premier League, speaking to the Financial Express. "With this change, users who play multiple games will only have to pay tax at year-end based on their net winnings, eliminating the need to pay tax on notional credit. For companies, the TDS calculation process is simpler, improving compliance." While acknowledging…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

I'm interested in stories that explore how countries use the law to govern technology—and what this tells us about how they perceive tech and its impacts on society. To chat, for feedback, or to leave a tip: aarathi@medianama.com

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

6 days ago

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

News

Protecting Personal Data: Where Grievance Redressal Falls Short

The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."

December 9, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ