India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the 2023 Union Budget in Parliament yesterday. Many in the online gaming industry found the announcements encouraging. The government has "taken steps in this budget towards fairer recognition of incomes from gaming", said Bharat Patel, Chairman and Director of Yudiz Solutions. Why it matters: The online gaming industry has been looking for recognition from the Indian government for a while now. Recognition implies regulatory clarity—which is certainly helpful when trying to navigate India's complex laws for the sector. A significant step towards this was when the government released draft rules to regulate the sector last month. Now, we have the Budget announcements added to the mix. These steps—and how the industry responds to them—tell us how we can expect the industry to evolve in the coming years. The big tax announcement: Sitharaman clarified that the government will remove the "minimum threshold of Rs 10,000 for tax deducted at source (TDS)" while playing on online gaming platforms. The government will instead impose 30% tax on net winnings. "This allows TDS to be calculated either at the end of the financial year or at withdrawal, streamlining settlements and returns for users," explained Vikash Surekha, Chief Financial Officer, Mobile Premier League, speaking to the Financial Express. "With this change, users who play multiple games will only have to pay tax at year-end based on their net winnings, eliminating the need to pay tax on notional credit. For companies, the TDS calculation process is simpler, improving compliance." While acknowledging…
How Is the Online Gaming Industry Responding to the Indian Government’s 2023 Budget?
From big tax announcement to simplified KYC norms, here’s what people in the online gaming industry are talking about the budget
