MediaNama Daily: Whatsapp+ChatGPT+Indian government—a trio coming your way soon

🥇If There’s One Story To Read Today ChatGPT will field questions you have for the Indian government Back in the day, if you had a question for the government, you’d probably write them a letter. If you were fancy, you’d give them a ring. If you were really fancy, you’d email them. Responses weren’t guaranteed. That might change, thanks to the newest AI fad on the block: ChatGPT. India’s IT Ministry is building a WhatsApp-based chatbot powered by ChatGPT. The idea: ask it a question about the government, and it’ll reply with an answer. It also allows people to ask voice-based questions. Why do this when government websites exist? Because it reportedly wants to help rural and agrarian populations better access information about government schemes. That uniquely Indian troika of WhatsApp, ChatGPT, and voice-based prompts might help here. This is a promising premise. But, ChatGPT isn’t infallible. It can’t always provide accurate information. It might not be able to give real-time updates either. There’s a lot to look forward to, and a lot to be cautious about too. Read why here. [2.5 minutes] Click here to subscribe to MediaNama Daily and receive the best of tech policy in your inbox. 🗓 Your Tech Policy Agenda IAMAI summit in Delhi: The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) is hosting its 17th ‘India Digital Summit’ which brings industry players and stakeholders together to discuss the present and future outlook of the digital economy and digitalization that is underway in India. The summit…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.