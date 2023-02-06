India's IT Ministry has started the process to block 138 betting apps and 94 loan lending apps that reportedly have Chinese links, the country's public broadcaster tweeted on February 5. The blocking orders are being issued on an "urgent" and "emergency" basis following a recommendation from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the broadcaster added. The list of targeted apps is not public and, assuming that these blocking orders are issued under Section 69A of the IT Act, 2000, the government has no obligation to make them public. Section 69A allows the government to block content in the interest of national security, sovereignty and integrity of India, public order, etc. Some of the banned apps include Betway and Dafabet, The India Express reported. These apps were engaging in money laundering and "improper data storage and transfer," sources told Economic Times. Adding to this, sources told News18 that these apps "often displaying predatory behaviour to trap individuals in massive debt, can also be misused as tools for espionage and propaganda, besides posing a security risk to the data of the Indian citizens." Why does this matter: The domestic online gaming and digital lending industries have frequently complained about foreign apps engaging in malpractices (such as predatory lending) and bringing disrepute to both industries. While the Indian government notified the digital lending guidelines and released the draft online gaming rules to address some of the concerns, this is the first time it has issued a large-scale ban on foreign loan and betting apps. The number of…
News
India to block 138 betting apps, 94 loan lending apps with Chinese links
This is the first time a large scale action to block lending and gaming apps has been ordered by the government
Latest Headlines
- Andhra Pradesh: Gang uses cloned Aadhaar-linked fingerprints to steal money from bank accounts February 6, 2023
- India to block 138 betting apps, 94 loan lending apps with Chinese links February 6, 2023
- Why Have 4 Gaming Cos Distanced Themselves From Industry Concerns Over India’s Proposed Gaming Rules? February 6, 2023
- Update: Wikipedia Responds To Pakistan’s Blocking Order February 6, 2023
- 50 Indian government websites hacked in 2022, no update on National Cybersecurity Policy: IT Ministry February 6, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
News
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login