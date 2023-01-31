"The suggestion of imposing interoperability [mandates] should be viewed in a larger context," argued Karthik Rai in his research presentation for the Meta India Tech Scholars program (MITS). "If you look at suggestions to regulate Big Tech companies around the world, they've been more radical, like breaking down Big Tech. Interoperability mandates are more mellowed down, and may be more palatable to platforms as well." Rai, a student at Bengaluru's National Law School of India University, dove into interoperability between social media platforms. Interoperability is often posited as a solution to the various privacy and antitrust concerns arising from how large social media platforms operate. But, it also can compromise a platform’s copyrighted technology—calling for a regulatory approach that acknowledges these concerns too. MediaNama has collaborated with MITS to bring to you the tech policy research its fellows investigated over the last year. The fellows investigated critical issues of tech policy to understand how they impact and influence India’s tryst with technology. Rai's interest in tech policy stems from the prospect of interpreting laws to adapt to changing technologies and regulate a dynamic niche. Through his courses, internships, and publications, he has undertaken research on issues pertaining to data governance and platform regulation, among others. He plans to further pursue his interest in this space after graduation, along with exploring other areas of law as well. Meta launched MITS to provide a research and mentorship platform to law students who are keen to engage on contemporary questions of technology, law, and…
News
Karthik Rai On Developing an Interoperability Framework for India | Meta India Tech Scholars 2021-22
Interoperability mandates may be a mellowed down antitrust solution, noted Rai.
Latest Headlines
- Attend Our Briefing: Impact of Google’s changes to Android and Play Store January 31, 2023
- Why is Andhra government pushing facial recognition attendance on all its workers? January 31, 2023
- Karthik Rai On Developing an Interoperability Framework for India | Meta India Tech Scholars 2021-22 January 31, 2023
- Indian Telecom Watchdog issues consultation paper on regulating converged digital technologies and services January 31, 2023
- “But With Power, Comes Great Responsibility”: A tech policy poem brought to you by ChatGPT January 31, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
News
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login