Karthik Rai On Developing an Interoperability Framework for India | Meta India Tech Scholars 2021-22

"The suggestion of imposing interoperability [mandates] should be viewed in a larger context," argued Karthik Rai in his research presentation for the Meta India Tech Scholars program (MITS). "If you look at suggestions to regulate Big Tech companies around the world, they've been more radical, like breaking down Big Tech. Interoperability mandates are more mellowed down, and may be more palatable to platforms as well." Rai, a student at Bengaluru's National Law School of India University, dove into interoperability between social media platforms. Interoperability is often posited as a solution to the various privacy and antitrust concerns arising from how large social media platforms operate. But, it also can compromise a platform’s copyrighted technology—calling for a regulatory approach that acknowledges these concerns too. MediaNama has collaborated with MITS to bring to you the tech policy research its fellows investigated over the last year. The fellows investigated critical issues of tech policy to understand how they impact and influence India’s tryst with technology. Rai's interest in tech policy stems from the prospect of interpreting laws to adapt to changing technologies and regulate a dynamic niche. Through his courses, internships, and publications, he has undertaken research on issues pertaining to data governance and platform regulation, among others. He plans to further pursue his interest in this space after graduation, along with exploring other areas of law as well. Meta launched MITS to provide a research and mentorship platform to law students who are keen to engage on contemporary questions of technology, law, and…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.