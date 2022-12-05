wordpress blog stats
Telegram Once Again Discloses User Information In Copyright Case At Delhi High Court

The previous such ruling by the Delhi HC is being cited as a precedent for holding encrypted platforms liable for copyright infringement

Published

Telegram has shared details of users who allegedly infringed the India Today Group's trademarks and copyrights with the Delhi High Court, reported LiveLaw. The "identity/Basic Subscribers Information" has been submitted to the court in a sealed cover, noted Justice Amit Bansal's November 29th order. Filed this year, the India Today Group's suit seeks a permanent injunction against the Telegram channels allegedly infringing its copyright. The information will be provided to the petitioners under the understanding that it will not be disclosed to third parties except for the proceeding's purposes, added Justice Bansal's order. Disclosure with government authorities or the police is allowed, observed Justice Bansal. The court had directed Telegram to disclose the information on October 18th, adding that the India Today Group was entitled to such disclosure. This relief of disclosing user information was already decided by Justice Pratibha M. Singh of the Delhi High Court in a similar case in August, observed the earlier order. Delhi HC’s earlier ruling: Justice Singh had directed Telegram to disclose user information over the alleged unauthorised sharing of educational materials across channels. Telegram submitted this information to the Court last week in a sealed cover. It had previously argued that it could not do so as the data was stored in Singapore, and could only be requested by local courts. Justice Singh rejected the argument, observing that "courts in India would be perfectly justified in directing Telegram, which runs its massive operations in India to adhere to Indian law and adhere to orders passed by Indian Courts for…

Written By

I'm interested in stories that explore how countries use the law to govern technology—and what this tells us about how they perceive tech and its impacts on society. To chat, for feedback, or to leave a tip: aarathi@medianama.com

