The Enforcement Directorate has attached proceeds of crime (PoC) amounting to Rs 212.91 crores in cases of money laundering through online betting, gambling sites/apps and hawala transactions under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, according to Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Choudhary’s response in the Parliament. The minister was answering questions related to the money involved in online betting, gambling and foreign investors involved in such activities in the Rajya Sabha on December 20. Choudhary, in his written reply, informed the Parliament that the Enforcement Directorate is investigating several cases concerning frauds related to cyber crimes and crypto assets, which also include cases of online betting and gambling. Why it matters? ‘Betting and gambling and its taxation’ in India are covered as State subjects and are illegal or strictly regulated in different states. Tech industries have previously written to the finance ministry saying that online skill-based gaming should be treated differently from gambling while framing taxation laws, MediaNama reported. Moreover, the IT minister had expressed concerns over the promotion of online betting apps on social media platforms, MediaNama reported. As the regulatory framework concerning online gaming and betting in India evolves, the minister’s response further indicates the government’s emphasis on regulating gambling and betting activities. Taxation on online gaming Choudhary offered clarity over the question of whether there is a clear definition of ‘game of skill’ and ‘game of chance’ under GST and whether they may affect the taxation process for online betting and gaming…
News
ED attached over 200 Cr to money laundering via online betting, gambling
Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Choudhary responds to questions related to online betting and gambling in the Parliament.
Latest Headlines
- ED attached over 200 Cr to money laundering via online betting, gambling December 22, 2022
- Finally, the EU and US Inch Towards A Framework for “Safe” Cross-border Personal Data Transfers December 22, 2022
- Drone Rules “adequately” cover privacy concerns, claims Indian Govt: Is this true? December 22, 2022
- TN: Madras HC rejects plea against mandatory Aadhaar linkage for electricity services December 22, 2022
- Ransomware Cases Have Grown over Time with Modern Tactics: MeitY in Parliament December 22, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
News
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
News
By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...
News
New bill narrows focus over predecessors that went heavy on data sovereignty, localisation and compliance. What explains this change?
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login