What’s the news: Opening an Airtel Payments Bank account becomes easier but with greater privacy risks as the telecom company introduces face authentication-based e-KYC, said Financial Express (FE). As per the report, users previously had to link their Aadhaar card to open an account and then carry out OTP verification or biometric fingerprint authentication. As per a statement, the company introduced this new system to ‘improve’ user experience by becoming the “primary provider” of such a facility. Anubrata Biswas, CEO & MD of Airtel Payments Bank, said in the statement that face verification is a huge step to provide “inclusive banking in the country.” “This KYC facility uses AI/ML based Face Authentication RD Application, which helps in the prevention of fraudulent activities by cross-checking [an] individual’s photo with the image captured in Aadhaar and allows secure customer onboarding,” he said. Why it matters: Facial recognition is not an exact technology. Even the systems used by Delhi police to detect alleged miscreants during riots are often only 80 percent accurate. Moreover, the UIDAI has explicitly said it “provides no assurance” of demographic data accuracy. On the other hand, the Delhi High Court in 2018 pushed for OTP verification over biometric authentication in a case relating to issuance of SIM cards. This raises questions on why the company feels switching to facial recognition is a good idea – that too at a time when citizens have no safeguards against the misuse of such technology. User privacy may also be compromised if the…
News
Airtel Payments Bank replaces OTP with face verification to open accounts
Airtel Payments Bank announced using facial recognition tech to verify customer details during KYC, but what about privacy concerns?
Latest Headlines
- Airtel Payments Bank replaces OTP with face verification to open accounts November 23, 2022
- What are the Global Network Initiative’s concerns over the Draft Telecom Bill, 2022? November 23, 2022
- Internet Suspended In 7 Meghalaya Districts After Clash Between Police And Locals November 22, 2022
- A petition asks: Did citizens of India consent to sharing Aadhaar data with foreign companies? November 22, 2022
- Graded approach to children’s data, nine other expectations from the DPDP Bill 2022: SFLC November 22, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
News
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login