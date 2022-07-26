How big is Amazon’s ad business? Hint: Probably a bigger cash cow than AWS

Amazon held its annual Prime Day promotions around the world over the last couple of weeks, and while the big discounts and huge sales numbers grabbed the headlines, the silent winner was Amazon’s rapidly growing advertising business, which made a windfall from all the increased ad spend. According to The Information, advertisers spent nearly three times as much on Prime Day as they did on an average day in the two weeks prior and the ads they bought cost on average 58% more than the going rate during Prime Day 2021.

Why does this matter? While Amazon is mostly known for its e-commerce store, the company actually makes most of its dough from its cloud computing arm Amazon Web Services. Or that’s what we thought until it earlier this year when it started disclosing advertising revenue separately. Going by the numbers from the company’s advertising arm, Amazon’s next big thing appears to be its ad business, and it is probably a bigger cash cow than AWS.

How big is Amazon’s ad business? In February, Amazon for the first time revealed that its revenues from advertising for 2021 were a staggering $31.2 billion. While this was just 7 percent of the company’s total revenues, it was higher than YouTube’s revenue from advertising for 2021, which stood at $28.8 billion, and it makes Amazon the second largest advertiser in the US after the industry behemoths Google and Facebook. In comparison, AWS made a little over $60 billion, but it is capital intensive, leaving a profit of around $18.5 billion. Advertising, on the other hand, is not as capital intensive, which is why many believe that it is making more profit than AWS. Amazon does not officially disclose the operating income generated from its ad business.

(Footnote – that's the same size as newspaper advertising revenue, which was also roughly $31bn. Other newspaper company revenue not included) — Benedict Evans (@benedictevans) February 3, 2022

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

How does Amazon make money from ads: While Google and Facebook sell ads pretty much everywhere online (their own platform as well as third-party websites and apps), Amazon earns its ad revenue from ads showcased on its e-commerce platform and its other services like Kindle, Fire TV, and Prime Video. The lion’s share of Amazon’s ad business is from sellers who want to advertise their products in Amazon’s search results and product listings. Amazon’s biggest value proposition is that it has unfettered access to data on customers’ buying habits, making ad targeting all the more effective and easier.

Twitter and Snap warn of declining ad spend: Interestingly, Amazon’s growth in advertising comes at a time when social media companies, which have predominantly relied on ad revenues, are faltering on that front. In their earnings calls last week, both Twitter and Snap indicated that advertisers are spending less on ads due to the negative economic outlook. This news also resulted in the shares of Google and Facebook falling as investors expected a similar outlook.

How Apple plays into this whole picture: Apple’s new App Tracking Transparency (ATT) significantly hurt many businesses that rely on ad revenue, including Facebook and Snap, because it made it harder for companies to collect information about iPhone users, thereby making ad targeting difficult. Before ATT was launched, apps could track a user across apps (even if it’s not their own app) based on the device’s unique advertising identifier, but now they require additional consent for this. Platforms like Facebook used to largely rely on data from third-party apps to form user profiles for targeting. Amazon, on the other hand, is unaffected by ATT because it entirely relies on data collected from within its own app, much like Google.

Also Read