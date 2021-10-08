wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , ,

Dubai’s ruler used Pegasus spyware to spy on his ex-wife Haya, confirms UK’s High Court

This is yet another sign of Pegasus misused and unlawful surveillance carried out by governments to settle personal scores.

Published

justice, law, globe

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum’s agents hacked the phone of his ex-wife Princess Haya using NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware in an unlawful abuse of power and trust, read the ruling by the English High Court, according to a report in The Guardian. The court added that Rashid al-Maktoum, Dubai’s ruler and the prime minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), hacked Haya, her divorce lawyer Fiona Shackleton, and four of her other associates, the British daily reported. 

The senior judge Sir Andrew McFarlane delivered the ruling in the case of a bitter custody battle that emerged between the al-Maktoum and Haya after she fled to London with their two children in April 2019.

The ruling substantiates the investigation undertaken by the Pegasus Project, a consortium of 17 media organisations. It found that journalists, heads of state, activists, civil servants, and others were potential targets of military-grade spyware sold only to government clients by the NSO Group. 

The judgement is yet another indication that Pegasus was misused and unlawful surveillance was carried out by governments to settle personal scores. The judgement will also have implications on Britain’s relationship with the UAE in the coming days.

Findings of the Court

Haya’s phone was ascertained to have been hacked 11 times in July and August last year with Sheikh Mohammed’s “express or implied authority”, The Guardian said in another report

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Firstly, it is obvious that the father (Sheikh Mohammed), above any other person in the world, is the probable originator of the hacking. No other potential perpetrator, being a person or government that may have access to Pegasus software, can come close to the father in terms of probability,” Judge McFarlane was quoted as saying.

The Court also found that 265 megabytes of data was siphoned away during a hack, This is equivalent to about 24 hours of digital voice recording data or 500 photographs.

Judge McFarlane’s findings were based on the lower civil standard of proof, which requires a conclusion on the balance of probabilities rather than the criminal standard of beyond reasonable doubt, the Guardian clarified. 

NSO’s comments

NSO also informed the court that its software had been misused to target both Princess Haya and Shackleton. An admission by the company which has zealously denied allegations levelled against Pegasus’ illegal use. 

NSO, in its letter, said it had become “aware of a possible use of the technology by a customer that was not in accordance with the contractual terms applicable to it” and that “information was provided to NSO that raised the possibility that Baroness Shackleton’s mobile phone, that of another unnamed member of her firm and that of her client (Princess Haya), may have been compromised”, The Guardian reported. 

NSO told the court it had terminated its contract with the UAE following the incident, according to ReutersThe company has shut down six systems of past customers, amounting to contracts worth more than $300 million, the report added. 

UAE’s rebuttal 

Sheikh Mohammed’s legal team claimed that the court had no jurisdiction to sit in judgment on a foreign act of state in order to prevent McFarlane ruling on the phone hacking. The claim was summarily rejected by the high court and court of appeal, with the UK’s supreme court refusing to allow a further appeal, read the Guardian report. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The legal team also tried to suggest that other nations, from Israel to Saudi Arabia to Jordan, may have been responsible. But their arguments were rejected consistently by the high court and the court of appeal.  

How has India dealt with Pegasus? 

The net of the alleged Pegasus attack ensnared more than 300 Indians according to an investigation by The Wire. Many of them are journalists, politicians, academicians, bureaucrats, security officials, and businessmen.

The Indian government has consistently avoided confirming that it licensed Pegasus. Moreover, it has dismissed the allegations as exaggerated and sensational. It has also not initiated any investigation into the purported surveillance causing outrage among the opposition and civil society.

There are ten petitions filed before the Supreme Court of India. The Court is set to pass interim orders in which it will set up a technical committee of experts to investigate the circumstances surrounding the spyware, after a hearing on September 13.

Also read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Discover more:, , , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Mergers & Acquisitions by Big Tech: Does India need to tweak its competition rules?

The US and other countries' retreat from a laissez-faire approach to regulating markets presents India with a rare opportunity.

September 27, 2021

News

What does the Litecoin-Walmart Partnership Hoax tell us about the need for crypto regulations?

When news that Walmart would soon accept cryptocurrency turned out to be fake, it also became a teachable moment.

September 21, 2021

News

Data Security Council of India establishes privacy guidelines for healthcare sector

The DSCI's guidelines are patient-centric and act as a data privacy roadmap for healthcare service providers.

September 6, 2021

News

Data Leaks – trading internal control for external vulnerability: Russian Edition

In this excerpt from the book, the authors focus on personal data and autocracies. One in particular – Russia.  Autocracies always prioritize information control...

August 27, 2021

News

The use of facial recognition technology for policing in Delhi: An empirical study of potential religion-based discrimination

By Jai Vipra, Senior Resident Fellow at Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy The use of new technology, including facial recognition technology (FRT) by police...

August 23, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ