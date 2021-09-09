Twitter is going after Facebook Groups with new Communities feature

“There’s always been a broad, weird and wonderful range of conversations on Twitter, but we haven’t done enough to help connect people who are into the same things,” Twitter said while announcing that it is testing Communities, a feature similar to Facebook Groups and Reddit subreddits that lets users find and tweet to people with similar interests.

How will Communities work?

Tweet directly to specific group instead of all followers: When users join a Community they can tweet directly to that group instead of all their followers and only members in the same group can reply and join the conversation, Twitter said. These tweets will not be sent to the user’s followers’ Home timelines and are not shown on the user’s Twitter profile.

Community timelines will be publicly visible: All Community pages and timelines are publicly available so anyone can read and quote tweet. Currently on iOS, members of one or more communities will see the Communities tab within their Twitter app.