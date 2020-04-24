In a potential violation of government guidelines for the COVID-19 lockdown, Flipkart has resumed selling ceiling fans, table fans, pens, erasers and course books on its platform. We were able to browse listings for these items, and they are available for purchase. For some products, Flipkart is even offering next day delivery in New Delhi, while for others it has guaranteed 2-day delivery. For some books, the company is indicating delivery by April 29 or May 2, which is before the lockdown is currently scheduled to end. We were able to place orders for books, pens and ceiling fans. Amazon, Flipkart’s chief competitor, is not taking such orders and all “non-essential” products are listed as “Currently unavailable”. We have reached out Flipkart for comment.

Can e-commerce platforms resume selling fans and books?

“As of now, they [e-commerce companies] are not allowed [to sell electric fans and books]. Only offline people are allowed. Usually, because it is lockdown period, it is good to have deliveries at home, instead of people going out,” Leena Jaisani, assistant secretary general who focuses on e-commerce at FICCI, told us. On April 21, the Home Ministry had included shops that sell either “educational books for students” or electric fans to its list of commercial and private establishments that can be allowed to operate, but the understanding here was that it only meant physical shops, not e-commerce platforms. E-commerce platforms were still restricted to essential items whose definition hasn’t been expanded beyond food, medicines, and medical equipment.

A day after that, on April 22, industry body FICCI had written to Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, asking him to allow “e-commerce platforms to start taking online orders for books and facilitate the delivery at the doorstep”. “We have also asked the Home Ministry to allow shops that sell summer essentials, such as certain kitchen appliances, to open, along with their sale and delivery on e-commerce platforms,” Dilip Chenoy, the secretary general of FICCI, told MediaNama.

The same day, US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) had also written to Bhalla, seeking clarification on whether books and fans will be allowed to sell educational books for students.