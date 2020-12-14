wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Topics:, , , , , , ,

After CEO Dick Costolo, Twitter’s M&A head Rishi Garg quits

Verizon

Published

Rishi Garg Twitter

Twitter’s vice president of corporate development and strategy, Rishi Garg has quit to “pursue some exciting new projects.” He was in-charge of mergers & acquisitions at Twitter and during his tenure the microblogging major completed about 12 acquisitions, including Bangalore-based mobile marketing and analytics company Zipdial, live streaming app Periscope, TellApartJoinNiche, and machine learning startup Whetlab among others. The company is also reportedly in talks to buy Flipboard for $1 billion. This was first reported by Re/code.

Garg joined Twitter a little over a year back from digital payments company Square, where he was engaged in a similar role. Interestingly, Square was founded by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, who is incidentally now serving as the interim CEO of Twitter, after CEO Dick Costolo stepped down. Garg had joined Square in 2012 and played a key role in the partnership the mobile payments company formed with T-Mobile

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

News

Pornhub restricts uploads, downloads after child porn found on platform

Pornhub will only allow uploads from verified users, and content partners, and has disabled the ability the ability to download content from the platform...

4 days ago

News

Info Edge Venture Funds raises ₹375 crore from Temasek

Info Edge Venture Fund has raised ₹375 crore from MacRitchie Investments, a subsidiary of Temasek Holdings, according to a stock exchange filing. The venture...

4 days ago

MediaNama

Should Amazon, Flipkart show country of origin of products?

The Consumers Affairs Ministry wrote to Flipkart and Amazon for not displaying country of origin next to certain products. Rahul Narayan, an advocate-on-record at...

7 hours ago

MediaNama

LIVE: How India’s privacy bill deals with children’s data privacy

MediaNama is discussing how the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, deals with children’s data privacy, their access to education and social media, and restrictions...

7 hours ago