After CEO Dick Costolo, Twitter’s M&A head Rishi Garg quits

Twitter’s vice president of corporate development and strategy, Rishi Garg has quit to “pursue some exciting new projects.” He was in-charge of mergers & acquisitions at Twitter and during his tenure the microblogging major completed about 12 acquisitions, including Bangalore-based mobile marketing and analytics company Zipdial, live streaming app Periscope, TellApart, JoinNiche, and machine learning startup Whetlab among others. The company is also reportedly in talks to buy Flipboard for $1 billion. This was first reported by Re/code.

1/ After an amazing ride as Twitter’s VP Corporate Development and Strategy, I’m saying farewell today — Rishi Garg (@rishigarg) June 26, 2015

2/ Our team has built a stronger Twitter with a dozen acquisitions in the last year including @periscopeco,@zipdial,@tellapart, @joinniche — Rishi Garg (@rishigarg) June 26, 2015

Garg joined Twitter a little over a year back from digital payments company Square, where he was engaged in a similar role. Interestingly, Square was founded by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, who is incidentally now serving as the interim CEO of Twitter, after CEO Dick Costolo stepped down. Garg had joined Square in 2012 and played a key role in the partnership the mobile payments company formed with T-Mobile