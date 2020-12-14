wordpress blog stats
Announcing the CCG Digital Fellowship – Opportunity for Digital Rights Litigators #Ad

The Centre for Communication Governance at National Law University Delhi (CCG) is announcing the DIGITAL (Digital Rights and Inclusive Technology for All) Fellowship, an exciting opportunity to work in the domain of digital rights litigation and policy in India. The Fellowship is a ten-month, full time commitment and the Fellows will be placed with litigation chambers and civil society organisations undertaking digital rights litigation.

About CCG

CCG is the only academic research centre dedicated to working on information law and policy in India and engages in academic research, policy intervention, capacity building and litigation support.

Eligibility

Fellows should:

  • Have been born on or after January 1, 1988;
  • Be registered and enrolled with their State Bar Council and have litigation experience;
  • Demonstrate a strong interest in and commitment to the development of digital rights;
  • Have excellent legal writing, drafting and oral advocacy skills.
  • You can find more details in the Call for Applications document.

Applications are open for 2021 here

Last date for applications – December 22, 2020 (23:59 hrs).

This is an advertisement and this content was produced by CCG. MediaNama’s Native Advertising policy and past ads are here. For advertising, contact sales@medianama.com.

