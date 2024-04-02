wordpress blog stats
Tragic Incident Reignites Debate on Online Platform Accountability

Recently, after a 10-year-old girl in Patiala died after eating a cake ordered through Zomato, the question arises: Should platforms like Zomato bear responsibility for vendor quality?

Published

Online food aggregator Zomato was once again subjected to public scrutiny on March 31, 2024 following the news of the death of a 10-year-old girl in Patiala after eating a birthday cake ordered via the platform. Local police said they suspected the bakery ‘Cake Kanha’ to be a cloud kitchen rather than a regular restaurant or shop. The news instantly resulted in much chaos among X (formerly Twitter) users, some of whom demanded that Zomato should put up disclaimers stating which outlet is a cloud kitchen versus an actual shop.

While Zomato did not agree to such disclaimers, it did delist the outlet from where the cake was ordered. However, at the end of the day, what this incident has done is dig up the age-old discussion of who takes responsibility for the items sold on an online platform.

Two things to keep in mind here

First of all, as unfortunate as the incident was, Zomato is protected by safe harbor protections under Section 79 from any liability. In 2014, when a similar incident had occurred with Uber, MediaNama Founder Nikhil Pahwa had talked about how aggregators have limited control over their vendors and can mostly act post-facto. This applies to Zomato as well.

As customers, we often feel that platforms must be held responsible for the items procured via their site since that is the brand we trust. However, under the Information Technology (IT) Act, an intermediary is:

any person who on behalf of another person receives, stores or transmits that record or provides any service with respect to that record and includes telecom service providers, network service providers, internet service providers, webhosting service providers, search engines, online payment sites, online-auction sites, online-market places and cyber cafes;’.

This means they only connect the vendors to the buyers and so aggregators like Zomato do not ensure the quality of the food acquired via its platform. That accountability (in this case) rests with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) since this could have happened with any other restaurant.

Incidentally, Zomato’s investors also asked the company about its ratio of registered cloud kitchens to actual food outlets during the last earnings call. However, Zomato firmly declined to share the details on this front but stated that cloud kitchens’ contribution to new supply has increased over the years.

The second thing to consider is whether platforms should be absolved of any responsibility completely. Recently, there have been discussions about introducing fall-back liability in e-commerce rules.

What is fall-back liability? It’s a concept where marketplaces are held liable for the items they sell if the products are spurious or problematic. This would make platforms liable for harm caused or fraud perpetrated by sellers. Moreover, this would also take away the safe harbor protections of platforms.

Currently, Minister of State for Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar seems keen to do away with the safe harbor provisions, which means that fall-back liability may become a reality. However, there have been arguments that fall-back liability could hurt Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) since the platform may be discouraged to allow their integration on its site. Another concern is that rather than resolving the issue, fall-back liability could end up protecting the real third-party bad actors by directing the responsibility to the platform instead.

So what’s the solution? Perhaps it would make sense to first begin by defining processes and accountability in the value chain. Pahwa in 2014 also suggested the creation of a consumer protection regulator in India who would be responsible for such definitions. Until then, such incidents will have to be dealt with on a case-to-case basis.

