Buffering Ahead: YouTube to Limit Video Access via Ad-Blocking Apps

What’s the news: YouTube, on April 15, 2024, announced that users accessing the platform’s videos via third-party ad-blocking apps will face buffering issues or be unable to view the videos entirely. As per an update by the platform, the move is meant to strengthen YouTube’s enforcement over third-party apps that violate YouTube’s Terms of Service. As per The Verge , which first reported the news, the decision is part of the platform’s “ad blocker fight.”

YouTube will obstruct video viewing of ad-blocking apps: YouTube stated that viewers using such third-party apps “may experience buffering issues or see the error “The following content is not available on this app” when trying to watch a video.” It stated that its terms don’t allow third-party apps to turn off ads because “that prevents the creator from being rewarded for viewership, and Ads on YouTube help support creators and let billions of people around the world use the streaming service.”

Instead of using such apps, the platform pushes viewers to switch to YouTube Premium for “an entirely ad-free experience.” It added that it will take appropriate action to protect its platform, creators, and viewers if it finds an app violating the terms of service.

In recent weeks, YouTube has become more cognizant of the treatment of its video content. On April 4, YouTube CEO Neal Mohan even raised concerns over the potential use of YouTube videos to train OpenAI’s text-to-video generator, Sora. Mohan called such usage of video a “clear violation” of YouTube’s terms of service and said that the action raised data privacy issues. To know more, click here .

