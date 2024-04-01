I&B Ministry allegedly asked YouTube to take down stories on Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s death

Canadian news organisation CBC and Australian organisation ABC have individually claimed that videos on their YouTube channel regarding the death of Canadian Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar have been blocked in India owing to an order from India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting citing the IT Act, 2000.

Canadian news story blocked in India

On March 13, CBC, a news organisation based in Canada claimed that it had received an email from YouTube stating that it had received an order from India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). The order demanded blocking access, in India ,to a news video on their channel, they claimed. The video covered the circumstances around the death of Canadian Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The story has been subject to wide news coverage following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accusing the Indian Government of assassinating Nijjar. CBC claimed that YouTube confirmed that “the content has now been blocked from view” on YouTube India. Additionally, they were informed by microblogging platform X, formerly Twitter, that it had received a legal removal demand from the Indian government to remove the same story. According to CBC, in an email X said, “We disagree with this action and maintain that freedom of expression should extend to these posts. Following the Indian legal process, we are in current communication with the Indian authorities.”

Australian news story blocked in India

In a similar fashion, on March 27 Australian news broadcaster ABC claimed that they received an email from YouTube stating that it had been directed to block their video covering circumstances around Nijjar’s death. They also claimed to have received an email informing them about the takedown of their video on a report about agents from Australia’s intelligence agency, ASIO, meeting with Sikh activists in Australia regarding Mr Nijjar’s death. Both organisations said that YouTube and X cited India’s IT Act, 2000 as the reason for their takedown. Both were also informed on the content of the orders with YouTube telling ABC that the order was “confidential.” The news organisation also claimed that their crew faced pressure from Indian authorities during their investigation for the story. They claimed that they were questioned by Indian criminal intelligence officials about the nature of the reporting and were blocked from filming a public event in Punjab.

Takedowns under The IT Rules

Under Section 3 (b) (viii) of the IT Rules, 2021 , social media intermediaries are required to take down a post that :

threatens the unity, integrity, defence, security or sovereignty of India,

friendly relations with foreign States,

or public order, or causes incitement to the commission of any cognisable offence,

or prevents investigation of any offence, or is insulting other nation.

Tensions have been high between Canada and India ever since Trudeau accused India of being involved in the death of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India has denied this firmly.

Medianama has reached out to the I&B Ministry to confirm if orders were sent to YouTube and Twitter about CBC and ABC’s posts and if it so was, to share details of the order.

