wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , ,

I&B Ministry allegedly asked YouTube to take down stories on Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s death

The story around the death of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar has been subject to wide news coverage following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accusing the Indian Government of having assassinated Nijjar.

Published

Canadian news organisation CBC and Australian organisation ABC have individually claimed that videos on their YouTube channel regarding the death of Canadian Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar have been blocked in India owing to an order from India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting citing the IT Act, 2000.

Canadian news story blocked in India

On March 13, CBC, a news organisation based in Canada claimed that it had received an email from YouTube stating that it had received an order from India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). The order demanded blocking access, in India ,to a news video on their channel, they claimed. The video covered the circumstances around the death of  Canadian Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The story has been subject to wide news coverage following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accusing the Indian Government of assassinating Nijjar. CBC claimed that YouTube confirmed that “the content has now been blocked from view” on YouTube India. Additionally, they were informed by microblogging platform X, formerly Twitter, that it had received a legal removal demand from the Indian government to remove the same story. According to CBC, in an email X said, “We disagree with this action and maintain that freedom of expression should extend to these posts. Following the Indian legal process, we are in current communication with the Indian authorities.”

Australian news story blocked in India

In a similar fashion, on March 27 Australian news broadcaster ABC claimed that they received an email from YouTube stating that it had been directed to block their video covering circumstances around Nijjar’s death. They also claimed to have received an email informing them about the takedown of their video on a report about agents from Australia’s intelligence agency, ASIO, meeting with Sikh activists in Australia regarding Mr Nijjar’s death. Both organisations said that YouTube and X cited India’s IT Act, 2000 as the reason for their takedown. Both were also informed on the content of the orders with YouTube telling ABC that the order was “confidential.” The news organisation also claimed that their crew faced pressure from Indian authorities during their investigation for the story. They claimed that they were questioned by Indian criminal intelligence officials about the nature of the reporting and were blocked from filming a public event in Punjab.

Takedowns under The IT Rules

Under Section 3 (b) (viii) of the IT Rules, 2021, social media intermediaries are required to take down a post that :

  • threatens the unity, integrity, defence, security or sovereignty of India,
  • friendly relations with foreign States,
  • or public order, or causes incitement to the commission of any cognisable offence,
  • or prevents investigation of any offence, or is insulting other nation.

Tensions have been high between Canada and India ever since Trudeau accused India of being involved in the death of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India has denied this firmly.

Medianama has reached out to the I&B Ministry to confirm if orders were sent to YouTube and Twitter about CBC and ABC’s posts and if it so was, to share details of the order.

Also Read:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

 

Discover more:, , , , , ,
Written By

Free Reads

News

US Congress Bans Governmental Use of Microsoft AI Copilot Over Security Concerns

After the Office of Cybersecurity raised concerned over Microsoft AI Copilot ability to keep data confidential, the commercial version has been banned and the...

27 mins ago

News

Google to suspend political ads in South Korea ahead of general election

The ban of political ads in South Korea is the first since Google's banning of similar political ads after the 2020 US presidential election.

32 mins ago

News

OpenAI Unveils It’s Voice Cloning Model ‘Voice Engine’, But Not for Public Use Yet

Amid concerns around deepfake proliferation and misuse of synthetic voices in an election year, OpenAI wants to tread cautiously and ensure responsible deployment of...

1 hour ago

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities

NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...

February 29, 2024

News

Views: The opportunities and challenges for PhonePe’s Indus Appstore

Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...

February 22, 2024

News

Views: Why Rapido is moving to subscription model

The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...

February 19, 2024

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ