Here are the biggest challenge X’s Community Notes will face in India

What’s the news: On April 4, 2024 X Corp (formerly Twitter) microblogging platform announced Community Notes for its Indian users. The feature works as a platform measure to tackle misinformation by inviting “Contributors” to comment on published posts and rating the most helpful response. However, considering the sophistication of IT cells in India, it’s worth asking whether the Notes will end up becoming a boon or bane for the Indian community especially during election season.

What are Community Notes? It is described by X as a “collaborative way to add helpful context to posts and keep people better informed.” The feature allows X users to give “added context” to any post. Contributors are allowed leave notes on any post and “if enough contributors from different points of view rate that note as helpful, the note will be publicly shown on a post.”

Any X user who has not received a notice for violation of X rules, been on the platform for at least six months and has a verified number can become a contributor. All contributors start with the ability to rate notes, and over time, can earn the ability to write.

According to X, “Notes aren’t chosen by majority rule. Community Notes identifies notes that are found helpful by and for people with different points of view.”

Basically, here’s how this will work: User 1 posts something on X. User 2, who has also signed up as a Community Notes contributor, will make a note on the post which will then get rated on the basis of its “helpfulness.” This essentially means that the most popular note will get the highest rating and thus get published alongside the post.

Here’s what concerns us: If the only criteria for a higher rating is the “helpfulness” or popularity of the note then it won’t take much for the feature to be weaponized by the IT cells in India. One person may easily post a disruptive note and have it boosted by the rest of its troll community. While on the one hand, the feature can be useful to initiate public discourse, it can easily go awry in India where certain facts are still unclear. For example, how many Covid deaths were recorded in India between 2020 and 2022?

While X may state that it will “monitor quality to ensure that notes are found helpful by people from different points of view” it still fails to ensure a “fact-check” system which is crucial to dispel misinformation. Particularly now in election season, information about voting booths and dates will be flying every which way. In this context, if there is a post listing such booth or voting date information, are we sure people providing contrary information will help dispel misinformation?

