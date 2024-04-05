wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Here are the biggest challenge X’s Community Notes will face in India

Considering the sophistication of India’s IT cell, will Community Notes prove heplful for Indian users, especially during election season?

Published

What’s the news: On April 4, 2024 X Corp (formerly Twitter) microblogging platform announced Community Notes for its Indian users. The feature works as a platform measure to tackle misinformation by inviting “Contributors” to comment on published posts and rating the most helpful response. However, considering the sophistication of IT cells in India, it’s worth asking whether the Notes will end up becoming a boon or bane for the Indian community especially during election season.

What are Community Notes? It is described by X as a “collaborative way to add helpful context to posts and keep people better informed.” The feature allows X users to give “added context” to any post. Contributors are allowed leave notes on any post and “if enough contributors from different points of view rate that note as helpful, the note will be publicly shown on a post.”

Any X user who has not received a notice for violation of X rules, been on the platform for at least six months and has a verified number can become a contributor. All contributors start with the ability to rate notes, and over time, can earn the ability to write.

According to X, “Notes aren’t chosen by majority rule. Community Notes identifies notes that are found helpful by and for people with different points of view.”

Basically, here’s how this will work: User 1 posts something on X. User 2, who has also signed up as a Community Notes contributor, will make a note on the post which will then get rated on the basis of its “helpfulness.” This essentially means that the most popular note will get the highest rating and thus get published alongside the post.

Here’s what concerns us: If the only criteria for a higher rating is the “helpfulness” or popularity of the note then it won’t take much for the feature to be weaponized by the IT cells in India. One person may easily post a disruptive note and have it boosted by the rest of its troll community. While on the one hand, the feature can be useful to initiate public discourse, it can easily go awry in India where certain facts are still unclear. For example, how many Covid deaths were recorded in India between 2020 and 2022?

While X may state that it will “monitor quality to ensure that notes are found helpful by people from different points of view” it still fails to ensure a “fact-check” system which is crucial to dispel misinformation. Particularly now in election season, information about voting booths and dates will be flying every which way. In this context, if there is a post listing such booth or voting date information, are we sure people providing contrary information will help dispel misinformation?

Also Read:

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

 

Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

Free Reads

News

Voice Cloning Scams: The Alarming Use of Artificial Intelligence by Cybercriminals

According to a McAfee survey, 66% of respondents from India would likely react to voice or phone calls seeking urgent financial help, particularly if...

1 day ago

News

TV Today Petitions Delhi HC Challenging IT Rules’ Provision That Allows Platforms to Block Accounts

The Harper's Bazaar India Instagram account run by TV Today has been blocked because of third party allegations on copyright infringement

1 day ago

News

Training OpenAI’s Sora With YouTube Videos, A ‘Clear Violation’ Of the Platform’s Rules

Such attempts are a data privacy concern for YouTube and also raises questions about competition with YouTubers.

1 day ago

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities

NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...

February 29, 2024

News

Views: The opportunities and challenges for PhonePe’s Indus Appstore

Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...

February 22, 2024

News

Views: Why Rapido is moving to subscription model

The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...

February 19, 2024

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ