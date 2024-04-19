X banned in Pakistan, Interior Ministry confirms: Report

Social Media platform X, formerly Twitter, has been banned in Pakistan for national security concerns, confirmed Pakistan’s Interior Ministry after months of allegations of shutdown. The Interior Ministry in a submission to Islamabad High Court on April 17 said, “The decision to impose a ban on Twitter/X in Pakistan was made in the interest of upholding national security, maintaining public order, and preserving the integrity of our nation,” Reuters reported.

Many users in Pakistan noted that Twitter had been blocked in Pakistan since earlier this year, on February 17. Despite confirmations from watchdogs such as NetBlocks , the Pakistani government gave no confirmation.

The submission made to the court said that Twitter had orders for the closure of X on February 17, 2024, based on the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime Wing. The report claimed that the FIA requested X to ban accounts for their “defamatory campaign” against the Chief Justice of Pakistan. However, they claimed that X officials ignored the requests of the FIA Cybercrime Wing and did not respond, which led to the decision to temporarily block the platform.”It is very pertinent to mention here that the failure of Twitter/X to adhere to the lawful directives of the government of Pakistan and address concerns regarding the misuse of its platform necessitated the imposition of a ban”, the report stated.

The reply states that FIA sent numerous requests to X via PTA, “urging significant action to block accounts involved in a defamatory campaign against the CJP." Adds that after reports from intel agencies, the MoI asked for X to be blocked on Feb 17. PTA then blocked it. pic.twitter.com/cQt45tqWlo — Benazir Shah (@Benazir_Shah) April 17, 2024

The report also stated that the social media platform TikTok was also banned by the government. However, on signing a Memorandum of Understanding to comply with Pakistani law, it was unblocked.

X’s Global Government Affairs has said that it will, “continue to work with the Pakistani Government to understand their concerns.”

The Sindh High Court ordered the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the regulatory body, to give valid reasons for shutting down X and adjourned the hearing till May 9, in response to a separate complaint. It also ordered the interior ministry to rescind within a week its February 17 letter instructing the PTA to block X.

In March, Amnesty International along with 27 civil society organizations signed a joint statement calling for immediate restoration of X in Pakistan. The statement condemned the blocking of X for digital censorship and reminded that the banning undermines Pakistan’s international law commitments. Further, they said, “We are also dismayed by reports of throttling of VPNs, undermining people’s access to information and right to privacy.”

The banning of X in Pakistan came after widespread protests in the country over allegations of voter manipulation and election rigging in the 2024 general elections which took place back in February. Mobile phone services were also banned in February to “maintain law and order.”

Also Read:

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!