wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

X banned in Pakistan, Interior Ministry confirms: Report

In its submission, the Interior Ministry said the decision to impose a ban was “made in the interest of upholding national security, maintaining public order, and preserving the integrity” of the nation.

Published

Social Media platform X, formerly Twitter, has been banned in Pakistan for national security concerns, confirmed Pakistan’s Interior Ministry after months of allegations of shutdown. The Interior Ministry in a submission to Islamabad High Court on April 17 said, “The decision to impose a ban on Twitter/X in Pakistan was made in the interest of upholding national security, maintaining public order, and preserving the integrity of our nation,” Reuters reported.

Many users in Pakistan noted that Twitter had been blocked in Pakistan since earlier this year, on February 17. Despite confirmations from watchdogs such as NetBlocks, the Pakistani government gave no confirmation.

The submission made to the court said that Twitter had orders for the closure of X on February 17, 2024, based on the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime Wing. The report claimed that the FIA requested X to ban accounts for their “defamatory campaign” against the Chief Justice of Pakistan. However, they claimed that X officials ignored the requests of the FIA Cybercrime Wing and did not respond, which led to the decision to temporarily block the platform.”It is very pertinent to mention here that the failure of Twitter/X to adhere to the lawful directives of the government of Pakistan and address concerns regarding the misuse of its platform necessitated the imposition of a ban”, the report stated.

The report also stated that the social media platform TikTok was also banned by the government. However, on signing a Memorandum of Understanding to comply with Pakistani law, it was unblocked.

X’s Global Government Affairs has said that it will, “continue to work with the Pakistani Government to understand their concerns.”

The Sindh High Court ordered the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the regulatory body, to give valid reasons for shutting down X and adjourned the hearing till May 9, in response to a separate complaint. It also ordered the interior ministry to rescind within a week its February 17 letter instructing the PTA to block X.

In March, Amnesty International along with 27 civil society organizations signed a joint statement calling for immediate restoration of X in Pakistan. The statement condemned the blocking of X for digital censorship and reminded that the banning undermines Pakistan’s international law commitments. Further, they said, “We are also dismayed by reports of throttling of VPNs, undermining people’s access to information and right to privacy.”

The banning of X in Pakistan came after widespread protests in the country over allegations of voter manipulation and election rigging in the 2024 general elections which took place back in February. Mobile phone services were also banned in February to “maintain law and order.”

Also Read:

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

 

Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

Free Reads

News

X banned in Pakistan, Interior Ministry confirms: Report

In its submission, the Interior Ministry said the decision to impose a ban was "made in the interest of upholding national security, maintaining public...

28 mins ago

News

IT Ministry Introduces Mandatory Security Requirements for CCTV Cameras

Among other things, the security requirements include data encryption and regular review and updated access permissions to reflect personnel changes.

43 mins ago

News

Microsoft Recommends Risk-Based Approach to Releasing AI Foundation Models: Comments to US Govt’s Consultation

the NTIA had earlier sought comments on the risks, benefits, and potential policy related to dual-use foundation models for which the model weights are widely...

2 hours ago

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities

NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...

February 29, 2024

News

Views: The opportunities and challenges for PhonePe’s Indus Appstore

Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...

February 22, 2024

News

Views: Why Rapido is moving to subscription model

The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...

February 19, 2024

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ