WHO Introduces S.A.R.A.H., a Digital Health Promoter Enhanced by Generative AI

In anticipation of World Health Day, themed 'My Health, My Right', the World Health Organization (WHO) has announced the deployment of S.A.R.A.H., a digital health promoter prototype equipped with empathetic response capabilities driven by generative artificial intelligence (AI), in a news release on Tuesday. S.A.R.A.H., shorthand for Smart AI Resource Assistant for Health, marks an advancement in AI-powered health information avatars, leveraging language models and technology. It offers engagement on health subjects 24/7 in 8 languages across various devices, as stated by WHO. The WHO's digital health advocate is designed to furnish information spanning health domains, including lifestyle practices and mental well-being, aiding individuals in optimizing their health journeys. Its primary goal is to furnish an additional resource for individuals to exercise their health rights, irrespective of their location. What is S.A.R.A.H.? S.A.R.A.H., also referred to as Sarah, assists users in comprehending risk factors associated with leading global causes of mortality such as cancer, heart disease, lung disease, and diabetes. It offers guidance on accessing current information pertaining to tobacco cessation, physical activity, nutritional habits, and stress management, among other topics. Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, stated, "The future of health is digital, and supporting countries to harness the power of digital technologies for health is a priority for WHO." “S.A.R.A.H. gives us a glimpse of how artificial intelligence could be used in the future to improve access to health information more interactively. I call on the research community to help us continue to explore how this technology could…
