WhatsApp Lowers User Age Limit, Sparks Outrage in UK and EU

WhatsApp’s new policy lowers the age limit to 13, facing fierce criticism from child protection groups in Europe.

Published

WhatsApp and its parent company Meta have faced flak from campaigners in the UK and European Union for lowering the minimum age of its users from 16 years to 13 years, reported The Guardian. Although the change was announced in February, the new age limit only took effect in the second week of April 2024. As mentioned, members of the Smartphone Free Childhood advocacy group condemned the move, stating that it “flies in the face of the growing national demand for big tech to do more to protect our children.”  However, are we sure that a blanket age-ban is the way to go in this case?

Advocacy group accuses tech giant of profiteering from children: As per an Instagram post, the Smartphone Free Childhood said, “Officially allowing anyone over the age of 12 to use their platform (the minimum age was 16 before today) sends a message that it’s safe for children. But teachers, parents and experts tell a very different story. As a community we’re fed up with the tech giants putting their shareholder profits before protecting our children.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5nHROjIiyA/?igsh=MXBvMnhqbmxiZWJ5YQ==

The post went on to say that the platform fails to explain how it will protect the new under-16 users or how it intends to comply with the UK law to remove the under-13 users already on the platform.

MediaNama’s take: The group argues that access to WhatsApp can lead to bullying, grooming, porn and exposure to violent content. However, scenarios like the COVID-19 pandemic have shown that access to such apps becomes inevitable at times with certain academic material being available via friends’ or teachers’ contacts. There may also be times when a child may want to seek counselling or need protection from a parent/guardian. In such a situation, not having access to a commonly used messaging app can become a problem.

In 2023, MediaNama had spoken to some youth counsellors who expressed skepticism at the effectiveness of age-verification or similar restrictive measures. According to Dr Milan Balakrishnan, a restriction will always have a workaround. Moreover, he was of the opinion that such restrictions aren’t in the best interest of the business even if it is a part of their social responsibility.

For this reason, experts like Aparajita Bharti, Co-Founder of the Young Leaders for Active Citizenship and Founding Partner at The Quantum Hub, said that the tech community must come up with better solutions to the government. During a MediaNama event, Bharti said that the community must think of solutions that look at verification proportionate to a particular use case without having to resort to a KYC-like process.

Written By

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

