Video: What can WhatsApp do to curb misinformation during an election year?

WhatsApp has been called out for not doing enough to curb rampant misinformation on the platform. What more can such platforms do in an encrypted messaging ecosystem?

Recently, Mozilla Foundation, which runs the browser Mozilla Firefox, wrote a letter to WhatsApp urging the platform to implement specific changes to the message-forwarding mechanism and tagging viral content in order to combat disinformation and misinformation in an election year. The creator of Mozilla Firefox has published a statement saying that WhatsApp isn’t doing much to detect and stop “networked disinformation and hate speech on its platform – which can quickly turn into political violence”.

Secondly, civil society organisations in India like the Internet Freedom Foundation, Article 21 Trust and others have also asked the Election Commission of India to initiate a Model Code of Conduct for politicians and digital platforms in context of concerns about the use of AI by politicians for election campaigns. 

Are these adequate measures to tackle misinformation during an election season? What more can platforms like WhatsApp do in an encrypted messaging ecosystem? MediaNama Founder-Editor Nikhil Pahwa explores these questions and more in this video.

Curious about the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights. For story tips, please feel free to reach out at sarasvati@medianama.com

