Video: What’s Hindering Starlink’s Entry Into Indian Satellite Communication Market?

Recently, India’s Finance Ministry notified an amendment to the foreign direct investment (FDI) policy which allows for 100% FDI in the space sector. The notification comes soon after Elon Musk, the founder of the satellite communication service Starlink, visited India.

Starlink has been making attempts to enter India for a long time now. In 2021 Starlink ran into trouble with the Indian government for accepting pre-orders to deliver its terminals to Indians by charging a nominal fee. Documents obtained by MediaNama in response to an RTI request revealed that Starlink intended to conduct its trials in India, but these plans never ended up going through.

In this video, MediaNama journalist Kamya Pandey, explores Starlink’s prospects of entering the Indian satcom market and points to regulatory hurdles that the company has been facing in attempting to provide its services in India.

Watch the full video to know more:

