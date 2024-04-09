Video: Decoding the Digital Competition Bill, April 5, 2024, Delhi

On March 12, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) released the draft Digital Competition Bill, 2024 , for public consultation. This bill prohibits large digital platforms, identified as Systemically Significant Digital Enterprises, from engaging in self-preferencing, restricting third-party apps, imposing anti-steering policies, misusing the data of business users, and bundling products and services. To understand the thinking behind this law, the role of data in digital markets, and the impact of the implementation of competition regulations in digital markets, MediaNama conducted a discussion on the Competition Bill at the India Habitat Center in Delhi on April 5, 2024.

We have a video of the discussion for your viewing:

Please feel free to share this video forward.

What’s next:

We’ll follow this up with coverage of the discussions on MediaNama, and a report. Don’t forget: the bill is up for consultation till April 15, so if you need any more information about the bill before you send your comments to the MCA, we have been covering the process of the bill’s formulation and digital competition cases that you could take a look through.

The reading list we published might be useful here.

We saw participation from organizations like:

We had over 100 attendees for this discussion. We saw participation from organizations like the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), Ikigai Law, The Asia Group, Meta, Google, Vidhi Center for Legal Policy, Broadband India Forum, CUTS, The Quantum Hub, Games 24×7, TrulyMadly, MakeMyTrip, Accenture, SFLC.in, Axiom 5 Law Chambers, Amazon Web Services, and ComFirst.

What we discussed:

Competition issues related to digital markets such as platform neutrality, self-preferencing, private labels, anti-steering, gatekeeping, exclusive arrangements, bundling and tying, algorithmic transparency, search and discovery, etc.

Data and competition: Data monopolies, data as a competitive advantage, data and intellectual property rights, use of non-public data of business users, data portability, making public datasets of non-personal data, barriers to entry arising due to data, data network effects, etc.

Issues with the current competition regime

Role of ex-ante rules

Global perspectives on ex-ante law

Designation of Systematically Significant Digital Enterprises and Core Digital Services

Bandwidth of CCI

Implications for consumer welfare, privacy, and security

Impact on large Indian companies

Next up, we will publish stories from this discussion on our website in the coming days, so stay tuned for them. You can sign up for our free daily newsletter to stay updated with our latest stories.

If you’d like to sponsor future discussions at MediaNama, do reach out to us here.

We would like to thank PhonePe, Meta, and Google for sponsoring this discussion and CUTS and CCOAI for their partnership in this conversation.

We would also like to thank all the attendees for making this event a success.