wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:,

Video: Decoding the Digital Competition Bill, April 5, 2024, Delhi

Published

On March 12, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) released the draft Digital Competition Bill, 2024, for public consultation. This bill prohibits large digital platforms, identified as Systemically Significant Digital Enterprises, from engaging in self-preferencing, restricting third-party apps, imposing anti-steering policies, misusing the data of business users, and bundling products and services. To understand the thinking behind this law, the role of data in digital markets, and the impact of the implementation of competition regulations in digital markets, MediaNama conducted a discussion on the Competition Bill at the India Habitat Center in Delhi on April 5, 2024.

We have a video of the discussion for your viewing:

Please feel free to share this video forward.

What’s next:

We’ll follow this up with coverage of the discussions on MediaNama, and a report. Don’t forget: the bill is up for consultation till April 15, so if you need any more information about the bill before you send your comments to the MCA, we have been covering the process of the bill’s formulation and digital competition cases that you could take a look through.

The reading list we published might be useful here.

We saw participation from organizations like:

We had over 100 attendees for this discussion. We saw participation from organizations like the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), Ikigai Law, The Asia Group, Meta, Google, Vidhi Center for Legal Policy, Broadband India Forum, CUTS, The Quantum Hub, Games 24×7, TrulyMadly, MakeMyTrip, Accenture, SFLC.in, Axiom 5 Law Chambers, Amazon Web Services, and ComFirst.

What we discussed:

  • Competition issues related to digital markets such as platform neutrality, self-preferencing, private labels, anti-steering, gatekeeping, exclusive arrangements, bundling and tying, algorithmic transparency, search and discovery, etc.
  • Data and competition: Data monopolies, data as a competitive advantage, data and intellectual property rights, use of non-public data of business users, data portability, making public datasets of non-personal data, barriers to entry arising due to data, data network effects, etc.
  • Issues with the current competition regime
  • Role of ex-ante rules
  • Global perspectives on ex-ante law
  • Designation of Systematically Significant Digital Enterprises and Core Digital Services
  • Bandwidth of CCI
  • Implications for consumer welfare, privacy, and security
  • Impact on large Indian companies

Next up, we will publish stories from this discussion on our website in the coming days, so stay tuned for them. You can sign up for our free daily newsletter to stay updated with our latest stories.

If you’d like to sponsor future discussions at MediaNama, do reach out to us here.

We would like to thank PhonePe, Meta, and Google for sponsoring this discussion and CUTS and CCOAI for their partnership in this conversation.

We would also like to thank all the attendees for making this event a success.

Discover more:,
Written By

Free Reads

News

Keynote Address by Ex-Chairperson of CCI at Medianama’s event on the Digital Competition Bill

The ex-chairperson of CCI highlighted several cases involving tech giants like Apple, Microsoft, Google etc where the their anti-competitive practices have been brought to...

2 mins ago

News

Summary of American Privacy Rights Act

American Privacy Rights Act, could become a watershed moment in privacy and data protection rights in the US, as it provides a comprehensive federal-level...

21 hours ago

News

Tech Manifestos 2024: INC Vows to Withdraw Broadcast Bill, Amend Data Protection Act, and Tackle Government Censorship

Unlike what many would expect in terms of promises about regulating disruptive technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) while simultaneously leveraging it for public good,...

22 hours ago

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities

NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...

February 29, 2024

News

Views: The opportunities and challenges for PhonePe’s Indus Appstore

Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...

February 22, 2024

News

Views: Why Rapido is moving to subscription model

The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...

February 19, 2024

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ