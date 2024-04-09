wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , ,

U.S. Offers $6.6 Billion Fund to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company for Arizona Chip Plant Expansion

In addition to the proposed amount, the CHIPS Program Office will also provide $5 billion in low-cost loans, a statement by US Department of Commerce said.

Published

The United States Department of Commerce on Monday, April 8, announced a $6.6 billion subsidy for the US subsidiary of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), for the production of advanced semiconductors at its facility in Arizona. The two sides signed a non-binding preliminary memorandum of terms (PMT), which will see the fund being provided under the CHIPS and Science Act. In addition to the proposed amount, the CHIPS Program Office will also provide $5 billion in low-cost loans, the statement added.

The funding will support TSMC’s $65 billion effort to set up semiconductor fabrication plants in Phoenix, including a third factory which is slated to be completed by the end of the decade, apart from two others that are already under construction. “The leading-edge semiconductors that will be made here in Arizona are foundational to the technology that will define global economic and national security in the 21st century, including AI and high-performance computing”, the statement quoted US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo as saying.

The move signals the current Biden-Harris administration’s backing of semiconductor production on US soil which, as per the department, would strengthen the country’s economy as well as national security. The statement added emerging technologies such as AI, high-performance computing and Internet of Things (IoT) as areas which can see a prospective boom in chip usage in the future, attributing the current step to be one aimed at the creation of a ‘reliable domestic supply of chips’.

Meanwhile, TSMC in a separate statement said its first fab was “on track to begin production leveraging 4nm technology in first half of 2025.”

In 2022, the US Congress approved the Chips and Science Act, which provides $52.7 billion in research and manufacturing subsidies, as well as $75 billion in government loan authority. The Commerce Department has also announced major chip production subsidies for Intel, and as per a Reuters report, is set to follow the same suit for South Korean tech-manufacturing giant Samsung to expand its chip manufacturing operations based out of Taylor, Texas.

Also Read:

  • China Bans The Use Of US Chips In Government Computers
  • Toll Plazas May Soon Disappear, Replaced With GPS Chips
  • Taiwan Digital Affairs Minister Flags TikTok As National Security Risk

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

 

Discover more:, , , , , ,
Written By

Free Reads

News

Corporate Affairs Ministry extends last date for submission of comments on Draft Digital Competition Bill

The draft Digital Competition Bill looks to rein in anti-competitive conduct in digital markets in India, suggesting the implementation of ex-ante regulations in place...

2 hours ago

News

U.S. Offers $6.6 Billion Fund to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company for Arizona Chip Plant Expansion

In addition to the proposed amount, the CHIPS Program Office will also provide $5 billion in low-cost loans, a statement by US Department of...

3 hours ago
tiktok, bytedance tiktok, bytedance

News

TikTok Teases Potential Instagram Competitor “TikTok Notes” for Photo Sharing

Tiktok revealed that TikTok Notes isn't available yet, it's still in development

3 hours ago

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities

NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...

February 29, 2024

News

Views: The opportunities and challenges for PhonePe’s Indus Appstore

Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...

February 22, 2024

News

Views: Why Rapido is moving to subscription model

The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...

February 19, 2024

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ