U.S. Offers $6.6 Billion Fund to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company for Arizona Chip Plant Expansion

The United States Department of Commerce on Monday, April 8, announced a $6.6 billion subsidy for the US subsidiary of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), for the production of advanced semiconductors at its facility in Arizona. The two sides signed a non-binding preliminary memorandum of terms (PMT), which will see the fund being provided under the CHIPS and Science Act. In addition to the proposed amount, the CHIPS Program Office will also provide $5 billion in low-cost loans, the statement added.

The funding will support TSMC’s $65 billion effort to set up semiconductor fabrication plants in Phoenix, including a third factory which is slated to be completed by the end of the decade, apart from two others that are already under construction. “The leading-edge semiconductors that will be made here in Arizona are foundational to the technology that will define global economic and national security in the 21st century, including AI and high-performance computing”, the statement quoted US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo as saying.

The move signals the current Biden-Harris administration’s backing of semiconductor production on US soil which, as per the department, would strengthen the country’s economy as well as national security. The statement added emerging technologies such as AI, high-performance computing and Internet of Things (IoT) as areas which can see a prospective boom in chip usage in the future, attributing the current step to be one aimed at the creation of a ‘reliable domestic supply of chips’.

Meanwhile, TSMC in a separate statement said its first fab was “on track to begin production leveraging 4nm technology in first half of 2025.”

In 2022, the US Congress approved the Chips and Science Act, which provides $52.7 billion in research and manufacturing subsidies, as well as $75 billion in government loan authority. The Commerce Department has also announced major chip production subsidies for Intel, and as per a Reuters report , is set to follow the same suit for South Korean tech-manufacturing giant Samsung to expand its chip manufacturing operations based out of Taylor, Texas.

