US Senate to vote to extend foreign surveillance Bill

The United States Senate is set to vote on legislation that would extend the US’ Wiretap program for surveillance of non-Americans. ‘The Reforming Intelligence and Securing America Act (RISAA )’, also drastically increases the number of businesses that the US government can force to conduct surveillance on non-Americans without a warrant. The Bill would allow the US government to order commercial spaces like data centres and buildings owned by commercial landlords, who merely have access to communications equipment in their physical space to conduct surveillance on non-American citizens, experts said.

What is the Legislation?

The ‘Reforming Intelligence and Securing America Act’ (RISAA) is a legislation to reauthorize Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA). The 702 program allows the American government to conduct surveillance on foreign citizens through, “electronic communications service providers.” This means that US businesses providing services such as e-mails, phone calls, text messages, etc. are required to assist the government in intercepting communication.

The Bill was passed in the House and is up for vote in the Senate. The recent amendments made to RISSA majorly concern themselves with protecting the privacy of American citizens and strengthening oversight over security bodies. However, the Bill also aims to expand the definition of “electronic communications service providers” (ECSP). Section 25 of the Bill expands the definition of ECSP to include “any service provider who has access to wire or electronic communications either as such communications are transmitted or as such communications are stored or equipment that is being or may be used to transmit or store such communications” and “an officer, employee, or agent or custodian of any such entity.”

Criticisms of the Bill

Expansion of ECSP

The 702 program, before the Bill, compelled businesses such as large telecom operators like AT&T and communication services providers like Google, Meta, etc. to cooperate with the Government’s orders to intercept communication However, Marc Zwillinger, a private attorney noted on his blog that under the new Bill,:

“The expanded definition would appear to cover data centers, colocation providers, business landlords, shared workspaces, or even hotels where guests connect to the Internet. And the addition of the term “custodian” … could be understood to sweep in any third party involved in providing equipment, storage, or even cleaning services to such entities.”

It is worth noting that the Bill exempts few spaces such as hotels, libraries, restaurants. However, various privacy organisations have criticised the broad scope of the Bill. The Committee to Protect Journalists, along with over 70 civil society organizations signed a letter urging the Senate to oppose the Bill. They said that by including businesses that have access to equipment such as routers the Bill also requires commercial landlords that rent out the office space to provides access to their communication channels. These could include news media headquarters, political campaign offices, advocacy and grassroots organizations, lobbying firms, and law offices, they said. The letter stated that “it would dramatically expand the government’s warrantless surveillance powers without providing adequate protections for journalists.”

Further, the letter said,

“This “Everyone Is A Spy” Provision fundamentally transforms the nature of surveillance in this country by requiring American businesses and individuals that have no role in providing communications services to assist with NSA surveillance.”

No warrant required

In the past, there have been multiple instances of the FBI abusing Section 702 for spying on American citizens. A declassified report from 2023, showed that the FBI spied on Black Lives Matter protestors and January 6 Capitol Hill protestors, journalists, political donors and a sitting member of the US Congress.

The amendments seek to increase oversight over the FBI and its collection of data of US citizens and thus positions itself as progressive . However, many have criticized the fact that the House voted against the amendment that would require the FBI to have a warrant before conducting surveillance on someone. Ron Wyden, a senator for the state of Oregon, in a statement noted these past abuses from the FBI and explained how the current amendments are inadequate.

He said, “the broader concern is that without checks and balances, there is nothing preventing a rapid increase of abuses after reauthorization. Supporters of this bill will say that it codifies the FBI’s internal changes. But without checks and balances, what good are those changes?”.

Wyden and other reformers call for a “modest reform”, that would require the FBI to have warrants, but only if they want to read the communication of a US citizen. Notably, he explicitly states that the reform would still allow the Government to check if a US citizen was communicating with “foreign targets”.

History of Section 702

Section 702 in its current form was added as an amendment to FISA in 2008. The Amendment was a response to the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2000. The US Government spotted a gap in its intelligence legislation with the evolution of technology. Those considered “foreign adversaries” by American security forces often used e-mail, text messages, etc. to communicate. However, before Section 702, the government had to seek individual court orders, based on a finding of probable cause, to obtain the communications, despite, these communication services were controlled largely by American companies. Thus citing threats to national security, Section 702 was introduced, allowing the American Government to access this information without the constraints of a judicial process. Section 702 only allows surveillance of people who are not citizens of the United States. United States citizens and anyone located in the United States cannot be targeted under Section 702. Further, Section 702 prohibits “reverse targeting”— where a person located outside the U.S. can be used to collect information about a United States person or anyone located in the United States.

