US proposes new bill that will require AI companies to disclose use of copyrighted material

A new bill called the ‘Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act’ that would require AI companies to disclose the copyrighted material they used for building their generative AI models, was proposed in the US Congress on April 9. The bill introduced by California Congressman Adam Schiff would require AI companies to submit a notice to the Register of Copyrights that would contain a summary of all copyrighted works included in the datasets used to train their generative AI models. “AI has the disruptive potential of changing our economy, our political system, and our day-to-day lives. We must balance the immense potential of AI with the crucial need for ethical guidelines and protections. My Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act is a pivotal step in this direction. It champions innovation while safeguarding the rights and contributions of creators, ensuring they are aware when their work contributes to AI training datasets. This is about respecting creativity in the age of AI and marrying technological progress with fairness.”- the Billboard quoted Schiff saying that in a statement. According to the Bill, the AI companies are required to submit to the Register of Copyrights, a “sufficiently detailed summary” of any copyrighted works included in the dataset used for training their AI models or used to “alter” their training data set. Alternatively, a company must submit the URL for a dataset that is publicly available on the internet to the Register of Copyrights. Further, the Register of Copyrights must create and maintain a publicly available online database…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.