US implements broadband nutrition labels, should India do the same?

In 2017, the Consumer Unity & Trust Society (CUTS) released a briefing paper suggesting that broadband nutrition labels should be adopted to ensure that internet service providers are meeting quality of service (QoS) standards.

Published

As of April 10, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has asked internet service providers in the US to provide accurate information about broadband prices, introductory rates, data allowances, and broadband speeds to consumers in the US through appropriate broadband nutrition labels. This comes after the FCC adopted rules requiring broadband providers to display, at the point of sale, labels displaying key information consumers want back in 2022.

The labels are required for all standalone home or fixed internet service or mobile broadband plans. If an internet provider fails to provide these broadband nutrition labels or has posted inaccurate information about its fees or service plans, consumers can file a complaint with the FCC Consumer Complaint Center.

Why it matters?

FCC says that these broadband nutrition labels are meant to help consumers compare internet service plans to find one that will best meet their needs and budget. It points out that such transparency, “encourages competition, innovation, low prices, and high-quality service.”

Efforts to introduce broadband nutrition labels in India:

In 2017, the Consumer Unity & Trust Society (CUTS) Center for Competition, Investment & Economic Regulation released a briefing paper suggesting that broadband nutrition labels should be adopted to ensure that internet service providers are meeting quality of service (QoS) standards. The briefing paper argued that this labelling would not only provide more transparency to customers but would also enable service providers to justify their prices. It advocated for labels in the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) consultation on Data Speeds under Wireless Broadband Plans released the same year wherein the regulator had asked whether telcos and ISPs should be mandatorily disclosing network performance indicators to consumers such as latency, average speeds, and peak time speeds.

CUTS also conducted a discussion on broadband labelling with the then chairman of TRAI RS Sharma participating in the discussion, who said that “…with consumers having less choices and complex grievance redressal mechanisms, the idea of having a broadband label is significant, path-breaking and will help consumers in making an informed choice. Internet service providers must disclose a minimum average speed for consumers,” during the discussion.

Would broadband nutrition labels work?

Yet in the years that have passed since, TRAI has not implemented nutrition labels. While it is unclear why this hasn’t been implemented, perhaps one of the reasons is that you cannot give a clear idea of data speeds for mobile internet. For mobile internet, speed depends on factors like interference and the number of users in a region. This means that if you are in a building with thick walls, chances are you will enjoy slower internet speeds. Similarly, if you are a Jio user and have gone to an area where a lot of other people are accessing the internet via Jio mobile connections, your data speeds would be slower. As such, internet providers cannot advertise that they will provide you with a set internet speed. CUTS acknowledged this inability to give an accurate idea about internet speeds back in 2017 and said that at least average download speed, as calculated under specified conditions, needs to be stipulated by the TRAI for inclusion in the broadband Label.

However, even this demand for average speeds has been disputed by telecom companies, with some, like Bharti Airtel arguing that average speeds would vary based on geographical area (Lat-Long), time of the day, day of the month, and so on. It further mentioned that other quality of service requirements anyway have to be met by internet service providers and that users could check speeds via the TRAI MySpeed Portal, which measures a customer’s data speed experience and other network coverage information along with the location of the test.

 

