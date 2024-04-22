wordpress blog stats
US House Votes to Extend Divestment Period for TikTok and ByteDance owned apps

The US House of Representatives had previously passed the “Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act” bill on March 13, but the bill has since been updated to extend the timeline for divestiture from six months to a period of one year.

The US House of Representatives has voted 360 to 58 in favor of passing an updated version of the “Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act” bill, according to a report by the Guardian. This bill penalizes app stores in the country for listing TikTok or any other application developed or provided by TikTok’s parent company ByteDance. To continue services in the US, apps and websites owned by ByteDance and TikTok must undergo a divestiture post which they will no longer be under the two companies’ control.

The US House of Representatives had previously passed the bill on March 13, but the bill has since been updated to extend the timeline for divestiture from six months to a period of one year, as suggested by U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell. “Extending the divestment period is necessary to ensure there is enough time for a new buyer to get a deal done,” she said in her statement supporting the updated bill.

Context behind this bill:

In January this year, TikTok’s chief executive officer Show Zi Chew was questioned by US lawmakers about the company’s data practices and about potential concerns of US citizens’ data being shared with Chinese intelligence agencies. Despite Chew’s efforts to clarify that the company was localizing US data, lawmakers remained unconvinced.

US President Joe Biden has also notably issued an executive order in February that prevents large-scale transfers of Americans’ sensitive personal data to ‘certain countries of concern’ that have a track record of collecting and misusing American data. China is one of the countries of concern flagged under the executive order.

How has TikTok responded to the situation?

Days before the House of Representatives passed the updated bill, TikTok Policy’s Twitter handle posted that the bill would “trample the free speech rights of 170 million Americans, devastate 7 million businesses, and shutter a platform that contributes $24 billion to the U.S. economy, annually.” The company has created a website where it is tabulating the impact it has on the economy of various US states in what appears to be an effort to advocate against the bill. 

