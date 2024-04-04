US Government’s New AI Policy Praised for Accountability, Scrutinized for Law Enforcement Exemptions

Mozilla has hailed the United States government’s latest memorandum on Artificial Intelligence as a “strong policy” that establishes essential guardrails for addressing AI risks while enabling federal agencies to fully leverage the potential of AI. The organization made these comments in response to the recent policy by the US government’s Office of Management and Budget (OMB), which establishes requirements for federal agencies for the responsible deployment of AI and minimizing risks that impact the rights and safety of the public.

Similarly, organizations like the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the Center for Democracy and Technology (CDT) have also published statements acknowledging the policy for establishing detailed protections against harms associated with the use of AI in governance. Here are some of the key comments:

Risk-based approach to ensure AI accountability: Mozilla’s review of the policy stated that the policy takes a risk-based approach to regulating AI use in governance. This is based on the understanding that not all applications of AI are “equally risky or equally beneficial”. Some of these applications do not require additional scrutiny, whereas those influencing critical decisions, such as implications on human rights, require greater scrutiny. Mozilla stated that this enables prioritizing resources for AI accountability by federal agencies.

Exemptions to law enforcement ‘undermine the memo’: Acknowledging that the policy makes “important strides” in addressing AI that affects people’s rights and safety, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) highlighted in its comments that the exceptions and waivers for national security and law enforcement significantly dilute the protections offered in the memorandum.

Emphasizing the growing reliance of US intelligence on AI for surveillance measures and for determining threat actors to national security, the ACLU stated that these agencies are not bound by specific rules or safeguards for their AI systems, as well as clear processes for enforcement of rules.

It added that exceptions for “sensitive law enforcement” information may end up undermining the memo. The Union explained, “Law enforcement uses of AI continue to have a pronounced impact on individuals’ rights and safety. Law enforcement agencies across the country have deployed algorithmic systems such as facial recognition technology and predictive policing systems, often with harmful results. Moreover, the memorandum does not protect against abuses of AI by state agencies – even if they receive federal funds.”

Contrarily, Mozilla has stated that the use of facial recognition technology and predictive analysis by federal law enforcement agencies will now be subject to strong risk mitigation practices.

“Millions of people work for the U.S. Government, and now these federal workers will have the protections outlined in this policy if their employers try to surveil and manage their movements and behaviors via AI. And, when federal agencies try to use AI to identify fraud in programs such as food stamps and financial aid, those agencies will now have to make sure that the AI actually works and doesn’t discriminate,” the statement added.

Lacks a process to challenge CAIO’s decisions regarding exemptions: The OMB policy provides for exclusions from the minimum practices for agencies that are using AI only for purposes like evaluating a potential vendor, commercial capability, or are using freely available AI capability—not otherwise used in agency operations—exclusively for making a procurement decision.

According to the policy, the agency CAIO is empowered to determine the specific application of AI that can be exempted from minimum practices enumerated in the memorandum. “The agency CAIO may make or revisit such a determination only with a documented context-specific and system-specific risk assessment and may revisit a prior determination at any time,” the policy notes.

The Centre for Democracy and Technology (CDT) has pointed out that the policy lacked a redress process if a waiver from the minimum risk practices is granted by a CAIO inappropriately. This is because there is no recourse to challenge the validity of the CAIO’s decision.

The CDT also highlighted that the OMB missed an opportunity to identify additional minimum risk practices, such as data minimization, and to ensure that AI systems are safely and effectively serving individuals.

Integrating open-source requirements: The OMB policy lays out guidelines for managing risks arising from federal procurement of AI. These measures emphasize consistency with applicable laws, transparency, promoting competition, responsible procurement of generative AI and AI for biometric identification, maximizing the value of data, and assessments for environmental efficiency and sustainability. As federal agencies work to comply with these guidelines in the coming months, Mozilla has pointed out that the question of incorporating open-source requirements “more explicitly as part of the AI procurement process” still remains to be answered. This is essential to reduce the agencies’ dependency on specific AI vendors, the statement added.

