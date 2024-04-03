wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

FCC Plans Vote to Reinstate Net Neutrality Rules in the U.S.

Net neutrality rules were rolled back in 2017 by FCC Chairperson Jessica Rosenworcel’s predecessor Ajit Pai. Pai had used the lack of competition in broadband as a reason for undoing Net Neutrality regulations.

Published

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will vote to reinstate net neutrality in the country and take regulatory control over broadband internet that had been rolled back in 2017, according to a report by Reuters. “Net neutrality refers to the principle that internet service providers should enable access to all content and applications regardless of the source, and without favoring or blocking particular products or websites,” FCC chairperson Jessica Rosenworcel told Reuters. Rosenworcel had proposed the revival of net neutrality rules in September last year. Then, in October, the FCC began proceedings on restoring open internet protections for consumers and businesses. It also sought comments on how to ensure broadband services had effective oversight.

Net neutrality rules were rolled back in 2017 by Rosenworcel’s predecessor Ajit Pai. Pai had used the lack of competition in broadband as a reason for undoing Net Neutrality regulations, essentially equating the removal of net neutrality as a means of reducing government restrictions.

Why it matters:

Net neutrality ensures that all internet users are treated equally. If internet service providers (ISPs) are allowed to charge platforms for faster speeds, it creates barriers to entry wherein only those who have the resources to pay to get access to their websites sped up have the opportunity to get their content noticed by the desired audience.

What were the US’s net neutrality rules?

Net neutrality principles ensure that all online service providers are treated equally. The net neutrality rules that the US had pre-2017 had three key points:

  • No blocking: Internet service providers (ISPs) should not block users’ access to certain platforms/websites.
  • No throttling: ISPs cannot single out internet traffic based on where its coming from or who it’s going to.
  • No paid prioritization: ISPs cannot accept money to speed up access to a certain platform or service.

Net neutrality in the Indian context:

Notably, in July last year, India conducted a consultation on over-the-top (OTT) communication services where telecom companies had argued in favor of introducing network usage fees (or as they put it, ‘fair share’). A network usage fee is a charge that telcos want to charge online platforms for the use of a telco’s infrastructure. Telcos argued that a threshold should be set up and that only platforms that meet that threshold would be required to pay for the usage of network infrastructure. This, they said, would prevent startups from being burdened with the fee. However, given that some platforms will pay, and others wouldn’t, they would invariably be treated differently, which would be violative of net neutrality.

While India’s Communications Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw has confirmed that net neutrality is a resolved issue, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is yet to come out with any recommendations based on its consultation. Decisions in favor of net neutrality in the US could potentially strengthen the case for upholding net neutrality principles in India as well.

Also read:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

 

Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

Free Reads

News

Meta Deleted 18.6 Million Objectionable Content Pieces from Facebook, Instagram in February: Report

Meta received over 18500 grievance reports for Facebook in February, of which 9300 were resolved through Facebook's in-house channels.

13 mins ago

News

DigiYatra app users asked to download new app

There's no clarification regarding the safety of the users' data on the old DigiYatra app.

37 mins ago

News

FCC Plans Vote to Reinstate Net Neutrality Rules in the U.S.

Net neutrality rules were rolled back in 2017 by FCC Chairperson Jessica Rosenworcel's predecessor Ajit Pai. Pai had used the lack of competition in...

57 mins ago

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities

NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...

February 29, 2024

News

Views: The opportunities and challenges for PhonePe’s Indus Appstore

Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...

February 22, 2024

News

Views: Why Rapido is moving to subscription model

The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...

February 19, 2024

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ