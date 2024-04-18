UK to Criminalize Non-Consensual Deepfake Creation, Jail Terms Possible

The UK announced a new law that would criminalize the creation of non-consensual sexually explicit deepfakes on April 16. Those who create such images would face a criminal record and an unlimited fine. If the offenders circulate this image widely, they could also be sent to jail. This comes after the UK government criminalized the sharing of deepfake intimate images under the Online Safety Act. The new offence will be introduced through an amendment to the Criminal Justice Bill. Besides the UK, other countries have also taken steps to regulate the creation and spread of deepfakes. In January this year, US lawmakers rolled out a bill called DEFIANCE (Disrupt Explicit Forged Images and Non-Consensual Edits Act of 2024) that allows victims of AI-generated porn and deepfakes to sue for compensation. Similarly, in February, the European Parliament and Council reached an agreement on a proposal for the criminalization of sharing non-consensual intimate images (including deepfakes). Why this matters: Deepfakes allow bad actors to readily create non-consensual intimate images and videos of not just public figures, politicians, and celebrities but also of the average person. While the UK bill seeks to hold creators of such deepfakes accountable, it is worth questioning how law enforcement authorities in the UK would find the creator of the non-consensual intimate deepfake. Speaking at MediaNama's discussion on "Deepfakes and Democracy", Saikat Dutta, CEO and Co-Founder of DeepStrat, said that there needs to be a certain degree of traceability at the time of generation of such content. He…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.