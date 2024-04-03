Twitter reports upward trend in child sexual abuse related content: Transparency reports

User grievances regarding child sexual content increased on Twitter in February 2024 while other social media platforms also reported hikes and dips in this category, Twitter reported the most drastic jump as per its report. Other social media platforms like Meta (Facebook and Instagram), Google and WhatsApp have flagged concerns in other grievance issues. MediaNama took a look at these reports and found the following trends.

Highlights of February’s transparency reports from social media platforms

These are the following trends of user grievances between February 1 and February 29 after looking at transparency reports from Meta , WhatsApp , Google and Twitter (January 26 to February 25):

Twitter reports a sharp increase in child sexual content:

Twitter received 176 child sexual exploitation complaints and took action against 123 URLs. Compared to that, in January, it had only reported 22 such incidents. Facebook reported 43.3 thousand pieces of content related to child nudity and physical abuse and 729.2 thousand pieces related to child sexual exploitation. Instagram reported 179 thousand incidents of child sexual exploitation and 12.7 thousand incidents of child nudity and physical abuse.

Google reports the highest number of user grievances:

Google reported 22,414 complaints with 20,292 copyright grievances. Twitter reported 14,421 complaints in February, a sizeable increase from the 2,525 complaints in January. The highest number of complaints were regarding abuse and harassment. Facebook and Instagram received 18,512 reports and 12,709 reports respectively. WhatsApp reported 16,618 reports from users of which 10,268 were appeals for bans.

Social Media platforms actions against reports:

Twitter took action against 4,716 URLs and processed 40 appeals for account suspensions. Facebook provided tools to users to resolve issues in 9,300 cases and took action against 2,970 special reports. Similarly, Instagram provided tools for 5,344 cases and took action against 2,470 special cases. WhatsApp banned 7,628,000 accounts and Google took 59,778 removal actions.

Indian government issued 46 GAC orders:

Meta received 41 Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC) orders in February, much fewer than the 75 GAC orders issued in January. WhatsApp received 5 GAC orders. As per reports, all orders were complied with although there is no information as to what these orders pertained to.

Meta fails to dent the number of self-harm complaint figures:

Meta once again reported 3.3 million incidents of suicide and self-injury. Facebook reported 1.6 million such cases, while Instagram reported 1.7 million cases. Twitter reported 3,785 grievances regarding the promotion of suicide and self-harm and took action against 3,588 related URLs.

For those seeking help in troubled times, NGOs like AASRA offer a 24×7 helpline number, 91-9820466726, available in both English and Hindi. Another helpline available is 915298782.

