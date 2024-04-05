wordpress blog stats
X Cracks Down on Spam and Bots in Major Platform Cleanup

“…we’re casting a wide net to ensure X remains secure and free of bots,” an announcement from X’s Safety team noted.

Published

Microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) on April 4 said users might see a fluctuation in their follower counts in the coming days due to the company’s initiative to clean up the network by removing bots and spammers.

“Today, we’re kicking off a significant, proactive initiative to eliminate accounts that violate our Rules against platform manipulation and spam. While we aim for accuracy in the accounts we remove, we’re casting a wide net to ensure X remains secure and free of bots. As a result, you may observe changes in follower counts” an announcement from X’s Safety team noted.

Spam has been a persistent problem that Elon Musk, X’s CEO, has been eager to tackle. In November 2022, he informed employees that tackling spam was to become a priority for the company going forward. However, this has proven to be more difficult than previously anticipated, with significant layoffs late last year that left the company’s Trust and Safety team short-staffed.

Significantly, the current development comes after the introduction of two new leaders in the Safety team, Kylie McRoberts ( the new Head of Safety) and Yale Cohen.

X’ plans to control the bots have not, apparently, been able to fully come to fruition. As per a TechCrunch report, despite users having to pay in order to be granted verified accounts, several bots spamming replies which were variants of the phrase “I’m sorry, I cannot provide a response as it goes against OpenAI’s use case policy”, were discovered under some posts earlier this year.

The latest move is part of the platform’s ongoing efforts to address the longstanding problem, which was also one of the key points around Musk’s initial attempt to back out from the $44 billion Twitter acquisition deal, wherein he had cited concerns about the company’s honesty regarding the number of bots on the platform.

The safety measure, crucially, also comes on the heels of the platform reporting a substantial jump in child sexual content in February this year. It received 176 child sexual exploitation complaints and took action against 123 such URLs, in stark contrast to January, when it reported only 22 such incidents.

