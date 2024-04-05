TV Today Petitions Delhi HC Challenging IT Rules’ Provision That Allows Platforms to Block Accounts

TV Today Network Ltd, which runs India Today and Aaj Tak channels, has filed a petition at the Delhi High Court challenging the constitutionality of Rule 3(1)(c) of the Information Technology Rules, 2021 that allows intermediaries to block a user’s account on its platform, Bar & Bench reported. According to the report, TV Today was aggrieved by the blocking of the network’s Instagram channel Harper's Bazaar India (@bazaarindia) over a third-party complaint regarding copyright infringement. The petitioner has urged the Court to declare the provision "unconstitutional" or to read it down in consistent with the intent and object of Section 79 of the Information Technology Act, 2000, Section 52 of the Copyright Act, 1957 and Articles 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution. Under Section 52 of the Copyright Act, research, criticism or review of any other work, and reporting of current affairs do not constitute an infringement of Copyright. Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora issued a notice in the plea and asked the petitioner to file an appeal before the Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC) as provided for under Rule 3A of the IT Rules, 2021 and directed the GAC to decide the Petitioners’ appeal possibly within two weeks. What is Rule 3(1)(c) of the IT Rules, 2021? Rule 3(1)(c) of the IT Rules 2021, reads, “An intermediary shall periodically inform its users, at least once every year, that in case of non-compliance with rules and regulations, privacy policy or user agreement for access or…

