Training OpenAI’s Sora With YouTube Videos, A ‘Clear Violation’ Of the Platform’s Rules

YouTube CEO Neal Mohan has expressed concerns over the potential use of YouTube videos to train OpenAI's text-to-video generator, Sora. In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Mohan stated that such an action would be a "clear violation" of YouTube's terms of service. Mohan's comments come amid ongoing debate over the data sources used to train the artificial intelligence models and the ensuing copyright infringement issues. Although most AI companies shy away from explaining what data these models have been trained on, Sora especially caught attention after OpenAI CTO Mira Murati, when queried about Sora's training data, vaguely responded that it consisted of 'publicly available or licensed data', seemingly evading a direct answer. Earlier in March, the Italian Data Protection Authority also opened an investigation into Sora’s workings seeking clarification from OpenAI regarding data used for training Sora and its implications on the users’ data in Italy and the European Union. The Authority has asked OpenAI to reveal the following to them: “how the algorithm is trained; what data is collected and processed to train the algorithm, especially whether it is personal data; whether particular categories of data (religious or philosophical beliefs, political opinions, genetic data, health, sexual life) are collected; and which sources are used.” Concerns over AI models competing with YouTube content creators But it’s not just about data privacy. The ability of such AI models to compete with human content creators on whose content these models train is also an emerging concern. Mohan emphasized that YouTube creators have…

