TRAI releases consultation on National Broadcasting Policy 2024, key points

On the 2nd of April, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) released a Consultation Paper on 'Inputs for formulation of National Broadcasting Policy-2024' (NBP). The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) had asked TRAI to provide inputs for the formulation of the policy in July last year, following which the latter issued a pre-consultation paper in September, seeking comments on the issues to be included in the policy. After reviewing 28 comments, TRAI published the Consultation Paper this month and sought comments from stakeholders. The deadline for stakeholder submissions is 30 April 2024. This consultation on the NBP comes at a time when the draft Broadcasting Services Regulation Bill was heavily criticised last year from multiple quarters. Organisations like the Indian Broadcasting And Digital Foundation (IBDF), The Media Foundation (TMF) and the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) criticised the inclusion of OTT platforms in the broadcasting bill. The Editors Guild of India (EGI) also slammed the bill for being “vague and excessive” and carrying the potential for censorship. Broadcasting according to TRAI TRAI Regulations and Tariff Orders define broadcasting services as “dissemination of any form of communication like signs, signals, writing, pictures, images and sounds of all kinds by the transmission of electromagnetic waves through space or through cables intended to be received by the general public either directly or indirectly.” In simple terms, broadcasting is the dissemination of audio, video or both to a wide audience via any distribution medium. This will include everything from…

