TRAI releases recommendations for regulatory sandboxing in the digital communication sector

Any licensed service provider will be eligible for testing in the regulatory sandbox as principal applicants, provided they meet the conditions laid down for them.

Published

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has recommended that a regulatory sandbox should be set up to encourage innovative technologies in the digital communication sector. This recommendation comes after the regulator released a consultation paper last year seeking comments on the regulatory sandbox framework, to which Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio argued against the need for sandboxing. The two had argued that the telecom sector already has mechanisms in place for testing products/services before their release.

Just like the framework set out in the consultation paper, any licensed service provider will be eligible for testing in the regulatory sandbox as principal applicants, provided they meet the conditions laid down for them. Other entities (applicants) willing to utilize the Sandboxing facilities of any licensed service provider may engage with it as Principal Applicants. A major addition to the eligibility criteria is that only Indian entities can apply to participate in the sandbox. This was notably suggested by Vodafone Idea (Vi) in its comments to the consultation paper.

Another change worth mentioning is that in case an entity is unable to secure the consent of a telco on reasonable terms or the product required to be tested doesn’t necessitate association with a telco, the entity can apply directly. This direct application must include documents suggesting reasonable efforts for tying up with a telco.

Eligibility Conditions to be met by sandbox participants:

  • Before applying for the sandbox, the product should undergo limited testing, the details of which have to be provided in the application.
  • The applicant/ principal applicant must clearly state the regulatory exemptions they would require for sandbox testing, along with the specific testing period for which these exemptions are required.
  • For exemptions required from other ministries or regulators outside the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) jurisdiction, the DoT will set up an institutional mechanism to facilitate the process. This mechanism will preferably grant exemptions within a period of 60 days. The applicant/principal applicant should also follow a parallel process with the concerned body seeking the exemption.
  • Any resource or facilitation sought during the sandboxing process should be clearly specified by the applicant/ principal applicant.
  • The scope of testing must be clearly defined, to prevent any negative impact of the testing on wider telecom networks/customers.
  • The product being tested should have a proper risk management strategy in place.
    The principal applicant/applicant must also demonstrate how the sandbox testing would prioritize the protection of consumer interests. All customer onboarding/public data processing should align with the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDP 2023).
  • The participants must define test parameters, control boundaries, testing site, significant milestones, and anticipated outcomes for the proposal. They must also include a mechanism for monitoring and evaluating the testing process to ensure that the objectives of the testing are met.
  • The participants must submit a clear exit strategy outlining the process of the testing phase.

The DoT may prescribe “generic exemptions” to telcos for testing within the regulatory sandbox for multiple use cases. Based on these exemptions, the telco can enroll several entities for sandboxing for different purposes and will not have to approach the DoT seeking permission for each purpose for which sandboxing is required. Telcos will still have to intimate the DoT about each such case.

Interestingly, the requirement of a minimum net worth of Rs. 25 lakhs has been removed from the eligibility criteria. This condition had been called out by the Broadband India Forum and Consumer Unity & Trust Society (CUTS) International for being counter-productive to innovation.

The application approval process for the sandbox:

  • Application stage: During this stage, the DoT will review the application and inform any shortcomings to the principal applicant/applicant within 7 days. The principal applicant/applicant can then submit the documents necessary to eliminate the shortcomings within the next 10 days. Finally, DoT will review the application and inform of its potential suitability for a sandbox within the next 30 days from the submission of the complete application.
  • Evaluation stage: Here the application will be reviewed based on the eligibility criteria set out in the recommendations. DoT shall work with the Principal Applicant / Applicant to determine the specific exemptions required from regulatory requirements and other conditions (including test parameters and control boundaries) to be applied to the proposed product in question. If the applicant is able to meet the proposed regulatory requirements, permission will be granted to develop/test the product in the sandbox. The DoT will set up a mechanism to complete this stage within 45 days and communicate the reasons for rejection.
  • Testing stage: The DoT will designate an officer who will have the primary responsibility of coordinating the sandbox testing. If any material changes are made to the product during the testing stage, prior approval from DoT will have to be taken.

Who will oversee the sandbox?

The oversight of the sandbox will be undertaken by the National Telecommunications Institute for Policy Research, Innovation, and Training (NTIPRIT). TRAI suggests that NTIPRIT should rope in representative(s) from the Telecom Engineering Centre (TEC) and Academic institutions, as required. This overseeing body will monitor and evaluate the performance of each sandbox project.

Other conditions to be met by the sandbox participants:

  • Reporting and monitoring mechanisms: The principal applicant/applicant must establish a reporting/monitoring mechanism such as—
    • Periodic reports (the oversight body will decide if these are needed and also their frequency/format)
    • Comprehensive report post sandbox testing completion: This must be submitted to the DoT within 30 days and must contain the results/outcomes of the testing, customer feedback, complaints, concerns and challenges during the testing process, measures taken to overcome the challenges, and consumer protection/risk mitigation frameworks. The report should also contain the details of the settlement of all obligations (contractual, financial, and other commitments) related to all stakeholders including customers.
  • Record-keeping: Participants must keep a record of all testing steps/data/consent records for the period not less than one year after exit from the sandbox environment.

Funding for the sandbox:

The Digital Bharat Nidhi under the Telecommunication Act 2023, will be utilized to facilitate innovation and experimentation in the telecom sector by extending suitable financial support. The DoT may consider the eligibility of products being tested under the sandbox for funding via the Digital Bharat Nidhi. The decision to provide such funding support will rest with the authority governing the Digital Bharat Nidhi. The participants who desire funding may indicate so in their application but proposals that do not require funding will have a higher chance of acceptance.

