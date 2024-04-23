Video: How TRAI’s push for Indian content might clash with content evaluation requirement in the Broadcasting Bill

Early April, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) released a Consultation Paper on ‘Inputs for formulation of National Broadcasting Policy-2024’ (NBP). The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) had asked TRAI to provide inputs for the formulation of the policy in July last year, following which the latter issued a pre-consultation paper in September, seeking comments on the issues to be included in the policy. After reviewing 28 comments, TRAI published the Consultation Paper this month and sought comments from stakeholders. The deadline for stakeholder submissions is 30 April 2024.

The consultation on the NBP comes at a time when the draft Broadcasting Services Regulation Bill has been receiving criticism over inclusion of OTT services and fears of censorship, from multiple quarters. They have also argued that the Ministry should wait for the formulation of the National Broadcast Policy before the bill is considered.

Since the policy is yet to be finalized, all we have to go off of is the consultation paper itself, which encourages the promotion of Indian content through streaming services. MediaNama journalist Kamya Pandey tells us why this could raise implementation issues in the context of the Broadcasting Services Regulation Bill, 2023.

