wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , ,

TikTok Teases Potential Instagram Competitor “TikTok Notes” for Photo Sharing

Tiktok revealed that TikTok Notes isn’t available yet, it’s still in development

Published

tiktok, bytedance

TikTok, the globally popular video-sharing platform, is gearing up to introduce a new app possibly named "TikTok Notes," set to rival Instagram in the realm of photo sharing, a recent report by TechCrunch stated. Screenshots shared by users hint at this development, with TikTok subsequently confirming ongoing work on the app. In recent days, TikTok users have been receiving notifications teasing the arrival of a new app, TikTok Notes, dedicated to sharing photos. The notification, signalling the imminent launch of "a new app for photo posts," assures users that their existing photo posts will seamlessly transition to the upcoming platform. Notably, users will have the option to opt out of sharing their image posts on the new app. Why it matters? The emergence of "TikTok Notes" adds another dimension to the competitive dynamics within the social media industry. As TikTok and Meta continue to innovate and introduce new features, other players in the market may also be compelled to enhance their offerings to remain competitive. This could lead to further diversification and evolution of social media platforms, ultimately benefiting users with more options and features to explore. “As part of our continued commitment to innovating the TikTok experience, we’re exploring ways to empower our community to create and share their creativity with photos and text in a dedicated space for those formats,” a TikTok spokesperson told TechCrunch. While TikTok has acknowledged the development of the app, it clarified that the app is not yet available. Furthermore, a web archive link…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , , ,
Written By

Free Reads

News

Corporate Affairs Ministry extends last date for submission of comments on Draft Digital Competition Bill

The draft Digital Competition Bill looks to rein in anti-competitive conduct in digital markets in India, suggesting the implementation of ex-ante regulations in place...

2 hours ago

News

U.S. Offers $6.6 Billion Fund to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company for Arizona Chip Plant Expansion

In addition to the proposed amount, the CHIPS Program Office will also provide $5 billion in low-cost loans, a statement by US Department of...

3 hours ago
tiktok, bytedance tiktok, bytedance

News

TikTok Teases Potential Instagram Competitor “TikTok Notes” for Photo Sharing

Tiktok revealed that TikTok Notes isn't available yet, it's still in development

3 hours ago

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities

NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...

February 29, 2024

News

Views: The opportunities and challenges for PhonePe’s Indus Appstore

Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...

February 22, 2024

News

Views: Why Rapido is moving to subscription model

The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...

February 19, 2024

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ