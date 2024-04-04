“...[a lot of pre and post-production tasks] are being automated. Earlier we had to do a script breakdown. Now, AI can do the script breakdown for us. And then even sort it and then say, you need this artist for this minute, this actor for this minute, and this is the combination. All that within a few hours…So there's a lot of areas where AI is having a direct impact, which is in terms of condensing,” Shobhu Yarlagaada, CEO of Arka Mediaworks and producer of the movie Baahubali, said in a panel discussion ‘AI & The Creative Industry’ held on 31st March. The discussion was a part of AI Days 2024, a two-day AI conference organised by Swecha, an organization associated with the Free Software Movement of India, in association with the Federation of Asian Biotech Associations (FABA). Yarlagadda was joined by speakers Srinivas Mohan, VFX Specialist for movies like RRR, and Baahubali; K. Narendranath, angel investor; and moderator Nagarjun Malladi, Vice President of Mahindra Tech. The panel touched upon various facets of AI integration into the media industry and what that integration will mean for people–both consumers and producers of content. Here are a few highlights from the discussion. The quotes have been edited minimally for clarity. Will AI cause a shift in what creativity means under defined job roles? Talking about AI's impact on the perception of creativity, Narendranath said: “The benchmark has gone up because of AI. Mediocrity cannot thrive because anything which is commoditised, AI can…
News
The Future of Film: Will AI Redefine Creativity in Filmmaking? Insights from a Panel Discussion
The panelists argued how AI in filmmaking will change the need for new actors and artists who are now competing against AI to enhance the work.
Latest Headlines
- Meta Advocates for Responsible Development and Openness in AI Models: Insights from US Govt’s Consultation April 4, 2024
- US Govt’s Policy for AI Governance Lays out Minimum Practices for Safety and Rights Standards: Summary April 4, 2024
- The Future of Film: Will AI Redefine Creativity in Filmmaking? Insights from a Panel Discussion April 4, 2024
- Last Call: Decoding The Digital Competition Bill, Delhi, April 5 April 4, 2024
- Speakers: Decoding the Digital Competition Bill, Delhi, April 5 #ad April 3, 2024
Free Reads
News
Meta Advocates for Responsible Development and Openness in AI Models: Insights from US Govt’s Consultation
Meta's comments to the US Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) consultation revolved around the necessity of developing open-sourced, responsible AI...
News
US Govt’s Policy for AI Governance Lays out Minimum Practices for Safety and Rights Standards: Summary
Importantly, the memorandum requires each federal agency to designate a Chief AI Officer (CAIO) within 60 days of the date of the issuance of...
News
MediaNama is pleased to announce the speakers for its discussion on Decoding the Digital Competition Bill on April 5, 2024, in New Delhi. The...
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities
NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...
News
Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...
News
The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...