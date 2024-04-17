Telangana Police To Use Surveillance Drones in Border Areas

The Telangana police will be deploying high-end surveillance drones in the state’s border regions as part of their effort to ramp up security in areas affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE). According to a report by the Times of India , these advanced drones were used mostly in the Line of Control (LOC) and the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The drones can cover an area with a radius of 25 km and are equipped with night-vision capabilities.

The drones are introduced as part of a general intensification of security in border areas, especially ahead of the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The police, alongside special force known as the ‘Greyhounds’, have increased security operations including setting up check posts at the inter-state borders, conducting surprise search operations, area domination exercises, combing operations and are also reaching out to voters to exercise their franchise.

The Indian security forces have increased the use of surveillance drones in previous years. Last month, it was announced by the Lucknow police that they would be using a Mobile Drone Vehicle (MDV) to manage crowds during election rallies. The MDV can remain airborne for 10 hours and send live feedback to a nearby police car for live surveillance.It will also be linked to the Trinetra database, which is Uttar Pradesh’s Facial Recognition Technology (FRT) equipped surveillance system, containing 9.32 lakh criminal records.

Last year, MediaNama raised a list of questions about the usage of drones in policing, including:

Who sanctions and oversees the usage of drones in policing?

What kind of data is collected by the police using these drones?

For how long is the data collected retained?

What are the privacy-securing measures to protect citizens’ fundamental rights from such use of drones?

Are there provisions in place to regulate the use of drones in policing? If not, why?

Can residents of India request for their data to be deleted in such situations?

What are the implications of data collection by ‘police drones’ in light of the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Act, 2022?

Also Read:

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!