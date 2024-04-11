Tech Manifestos 2024: CPI(M) Promises to Scrap Data Protection Law, Repeal IT Rules’, Fact-check Amendment and More

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] has vowed to scrap the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (DPDPA) in its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections . The party stated that the DPDPA strengthens “digital authoritarianism” by empowering State agencies with broad powers for surveilling citizens and enabling big businesses to utilise citizens’ data for their profit.

Another major highlight from the manifesto is that the party has promised to roll back the fact-check amendment to the IT Rules, 2023 , which requires platforms to remove government-related content fact-checked to be false by a government-appointed fact-check unit. The CPI(M) stated that the provision granted the government total censorship powers to censor online criticism.

Here are some of the important tech-related points from the party’s 2024 manifesto

Upholding privacy and combating surveillance:

Highlighting the Pegasus controversy regarding State surveillance operations, the CPI(M) has stated that it will stop “all forms of digital surveillance” by State agencies conducted without explicit and specific warrants and under strict judicial oversight. They also aim to prevent the use of malware, hacking, and other intrusive tech used to snoop over citizens’ phones, and other personal devices.

The CPI(M) says it will replace the DPDPA with a new legislation that fits the standards for privacy as a fundamental right laid out in the Supreme Court’s Puttaswamy judgment. It will also bring in new legislation to establish an independent constitutional authority to oversee violations by government as well as private businesses of citizens’ right to privacy. In August 2023, CPI(M) and Member of Parliament John Brittas, in his dissent note against a Parliament report on citizens’ data security, criticized the DPDP Bill on grounds that the bill failed the Puttaswamy test for privacy and lacked adequate provisions for consent-based data processing, among others.

Importantly, the party has said that it will roll back “draconian provisions” of the Telecommunication Act 2023 related to surveillance and interception, internet shutdowns, weakening of encrypted services, and KYC requirements of social media users.

On censorship and media freedom:

The CPI(M) also makes another significant promise of withdrawing the 2021 amendments to the IT Rules and reviewing the draft Registration of Press and Periodicals Bill, 2022.

Additionally, like the Indian National Congress, the CPI(M) has also talked about “not considering” the draft Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill, 2023.

The CPI(M) wants to bring a shift in internet governance from the United States to an international body. It favours a “people-centric internet” which is free from the control of global corporations and builds on social justice.

The party aims to promote a global internet regime which strengthens right to privacy and does not allow mass surveillance by governments.

The party says it will take steps to tackle fake news and take required action against those promoting such content.

It plans to strengthen Prasar Bharati Corporation as a “genuine public broadcasting service.” It’s worth questioning how will this function differently from the currently proposed fact-check unit.

The manifesto also talks about plans to bring in laws to protect journalists from arbitrary arrests and malicious prosecution. As promised in 2019 as well, the CPI(M) will create a common Media Council to regulate all streams of media.

Curbing monopolies:

The CPI(M) has prominently talked about curbing monopolies across sectors. It will strengthen the Competition Commission of India to be able to “effectively curb and regulate the power of telecom and digital monopolies.”

The CPI(M) will also regulate the dominance of big tech companies like Amazon, Facebook, and Google in the fin-tech sector while maintaining data sovereignty.

Like the INC, tackling cross-media ownership through regulation is also on the CPI(M)’s agenda. It intends to prevent monopolies and crony companies from controlling the media. Importantly, the party also proposes to ban Foreign Direct Investment in the print, digital and electronic media. This can be detrimental to the functioning of several independent news media organisations who depend on donors across the world, and ultimately impact press freedom.

Aadhaar:

Notably, the CPI(M) has promised to scrap the mandatory use of Aadhaar and biometrics for all social welfare schemes. This is critical in view of instances where unavailability of Aadhaar, and errors in the Aadhaar biometric authentication process, data leaks associated with the Aadhaar-enabled payment system continue to exclude people from the welfare system and jeopardise the right to data privacy and security.

Digitisation and use of technology:

The CPI(M) will provide mission-mode R&D funding for AI, Internet of Things (IoT), bio and nano-technology.

The manifesto mentions regulation of AI, genetic engineering, data-mining and IT-based surveillance, but does not delve into specifics.

The party aims to promote “Free and Open Source Software (FOSS) and other new technologies, free from monopoly ownership through copyrights or patents”. It will also promote “knowledge commons” across disciplines such as biotechnology, AI and drug discovery.

The CPI (M) stated that it will recognise digital infrastructure as public infrastructure for “public good”.

In order to support indigenous start-ups for the digital economy, the party guarantees government support and vows to break the monopoly of Amazon, Uber, Zomato, etc., in offering public sector digital platform services.

Infrastructure:

The CPI(M) has vowed to restrict private monopolies in essential infrastructure sectors such as data storage and handling. It intends to build a public sector data infrastructure “to secure Indian citizens’ sovereign data”. It has promised to implement policies to limit the free use of personal data by private companies.

Notably, the party wants to repeal the Telecommunications Bill, 2023, strengthen public sector telecom companies BSNL and MTNL, ensure the right to internet, and reverse all “pro-private telecom policies” to enhance telecom and internet penetration in rural and remote areas via public sector.

The CPI(M) is also looking to boost IT hardware and component production and introduce “state-owned IT companies” to digitize all departments and their services. It also intends to develop rules to regulate algorithms, AI/ML, and other emerging technologies for democratizing benefits to the public.

