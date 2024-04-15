Tech Manifestos 2024: BJP Wants to Promote ONDC, Increase Digitisation of Land Records, No Mention of AI, Digital India Act

Building Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) for agriculture, advancing the growth of Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), and increasing digitisation of land records, are some of the key highlights from the manifesto of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Lacking plans about the use and regulation of artificial intelligence, use of drones, health stack, cybersecurity and Smart Cities, the manifesto does not have much to offer on the technology front.

Surprisingly, although the ruling party has been promoting Aadhaar as one of the fundamental components of India’s DPI and IndiaStack, it is not mentioned even once in the manifesto. The BJP has also not talked about its plans to introduce the Digital India Act, rules for the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, and implementation of the India Enterprise Architecture (InDEA) project envisioned by the IT Ministry for establishing digital structures for e-governance.

Key tech-related promises outlined in the 2024 manifesto

1. Digital Public Infrastructure:

The BJP aims to advance the use of DPIs for public service delivery and share the technology with partner countries, but the manifesto does not provide details on it.

2. Emerging technologies:

Using artificial intelligence technology for traffic management and transport efficiency. The manifesto also indicates plans to create “unified metropolitan transport systems” that integrate multimodal transport facilities.

Introducing the Police Modernization Scheme to equip the police forces with latest technology and providing required training for the use of such tech tools.

3. Agriculture:

Developing DPI for the agricultural sector to remove “information asymmetry” and employ “farmer-centric” solutions to service delivery.

Increasing digitisation of the Krishi Vigyan Kendra for skill development, and involving farmers in implementing digital solutions.

4. Education:

Completing 100 percent implementation of the ‘One Nation, One Student ID’ through the Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR). The registry will be used to record academic qualifications, credit scores and certificates, among others for students from pre-primary to higher education. The government has failed to provide clarity on a number of questions related to the necessity of creating a new ID, data privacy, and security among others associated with the student registry project.

Promoting the digital education stack for improving access to education, creating personalised and flexible learning management systems through initiatives under PM e-Vidya such as SWAYAM, SWAYAM PRABHA, etc.

Establish a digital university for industry-focused free courses to provide upskilling opportunities for low-income families.

5. Digital infrastructure:

Expanding 5G networks and initiating the development of 6G technology

Expanding the BharatNet project to every village with broadband, and making high-speed internet accessible to all.

Implementation of ‘Land Record Digitization’ and integrating institutions like Revenue Courts and Registration Offices. As the party pushes for digitisation of land records, concerns related to accuracy in mapping the areas as per physical demarcations, lack of documentation, manipulation of digital records, and the uncertainties about mechanisms to challenge digital records on the basis of existing rules, remain unattended.

Undertaking the creation of the Digital Urban Land Records System.

6. Digital governance:

Strengthening social security systems through digitisation and digital India network to facilitate easy enrolment for the schemes and seamless payment.

Providing comprehensive training to senior citizens in using UPI and other online payment methods, while increasing awareness about online scams.

7. Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC):

Integrating women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) with initiatives such as One District One Product (ODOP), Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), Ekta Mall, ONDC, GEM, One Station One Product, to increase access to markets for their products.

Encouraging small traders and MSMEs to adopt and expand their businesses on ONDC.

Reducing compliances for small traders and MSMEs to enhance ease of doing business.

8. Cybersecurity:

Taking strict action against digital entities that pose a threat to the safety of Indian citizens on the internet. The manifesto does not detail out the kind of threats, and the government’s plans to prevent them.

Creating a suite of “public cybersecurity products” to enable small traders and MSMEs safeguard themselves against the cyber threats and frauds.

The manifesto does not include a timeline for devising the National Cyber Security Policy, which has been in the making for years now. This is despite the government informing the Parliament that a total of 50 websites belonging to India’s central government and state governments were hacked in 2022 and there were eight data breach incidents connected to government organisations in the same year.

9. Gig workers:

Working with platforms to increase registration of gig workers on e-Shram portal to facilitate access to welfare delivery programmes meant for gig workers.

Onboarding auto, taxi, truck and other drivers on the e-Shram portal to ensure 100% coverage of all drivers under insurance and other social security schemes.

10. Startups:

Expanding the startup ecosystem through existing interventions such as Atal Tinkering Labs, Hackathon, Startup India and Start Up India Seed Fund Scheme.

Working with the private sector and higher education institutes to expand the incubator network and to promote entrepreneurship among students.

Expanding the existing Startup India Seed Fund Scheme and Startup Credit Guarantee Scheme to provide adequate funds for startups.

Strengthening mentorship programmes for Startups under the Atal Innovation Mission.

