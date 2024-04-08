Tata Communications and Others make the Case for Multi-Telco VNO Agreements

Virtual network operators (VNOs) should be allowed to enter into agreements with different telecom companies for providing wireless and wireline services, Tata Communications said in its submission to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) consultation on VNOs . The company argues that the reason why VNOs have not been allowed to enter into agreements with multiple telecom companies in the same licensed service area is to avoid a situation where the VNO becomes more diverse in its offering than the telcos it relies on. However, given that wireless and wireline are two distinct parts of telecom services, allowing VNOs to pair with different telcos for the two would not lead to such a situation.

Other telecom companies that have responded to this consultation have argued against allowing multi-telco agreements. Of these, Reliance Jio has argued that allowing VNOs to work with different telcos for wireless and wired services would lead to difficulties in revenue accounting (figuring out how much revenue is generated using the services of Telco A vs Telco B). Tata Communications mentions that an internal arrangement for segregation of the services/ infrastructure obtained from different telcos, appropriate reporting of revenue, and disclosures to end customers should be conditions that a VNO must follow in order to be allowed to pair with more than one telco.

Some context:

TRAI initiated the consultation on VNOs earlier this month citing a letter from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). This letter stated that the government had received representations from unnamed sources arguing that VNOs should be allowed to take connectivity from more than one telecom company in the following circumstances:

When a VNO wants to take connectivity from one telco to provide wireline services and another to provide wireless services.

When a VNO wants to provide only wireline services but may be required to pair with more than one telco to do so. For instance, if a telco doesn’t provide services in a geographical area that the VNO wants to cater to.

As per current regulations, VNOs are allowed to enter into agreements with more than one telecom provider for all other services except access services (which include internet access, calling, and messaging).

Arguments in favour of multi-telco agreements:

Multi-agreements for VNOs would enable better services for customers:

Consumer Protection Association from Himmatnagar Gujarat says that muti-agreements would provide customers the flexibility to choose services that best meet their specific needs and preferences. It would also lead to improved connectivity for the end customers given that it allows VNOs to leverage the strengths and capabilities of each NSO to deliver optimized performance and reliability. If any telecom company faces an outage or issues, the VNO can easily switch over to another telco to maintain service continuity.

It will promote competition:

Broadband India Forum (BIF) explains that even though it has been 8 years since VNOs were allowed to operate in India, most VNOs today are category B VNOs (these are virtual network operators that provide direct inward dialing (DID)— a service that lets businesses set up phone numbers that send callers straight to a department or individual). There are no known MVNOs (mobile virtual network operators).

BIF points out that the Indian telecom market has turned into a virtual duopoly with two large operators enjoying more than 80% share of the market. The other two players one of whom is 100% Govt. owned and the other which has major shareholding by the Government, are both steadily losing market share. As such, the affordability and quality of services are affected which has made the promotion of VNOs a dire need.

The forum argues that multi-parenting could become the unique selling point for VNOs in India, especially given that no VNO can flourish based on price competitiveness as data rates are already very low and VNOs would not be in a position to offer lower rates. However, offering better quality services (as a result of network switching) can become the basis of a sustained business model for VNOs.

Terms and conditions for allowing multi-telco agreements:

Require minimal compliances from VNOs: Most VNOs providing services currently are small & medium level entrepreneurs and cannot afford heavy financial burdens. Further, their volume of business and revenue earned is minuscule compared to that of a telecom company. As such, BIF suggests that the connectivity agreements VNOs sign with telecom companies should only require compliance with minimum parameters like e-KYC (know your customer), security, and complaint redressal norms. Since the quality of service provided by a VNO depends on that of the underlying network, it would not be appropriate to expect VNOs to comply with quality standards. On a similar note, Tata Communications argues that compliance with lawful interception and monitoring should be telecom companies’ responsibility.

Most VNOs providing services currently are small & medium level entrepreneurs and cannot afford heavy financial burdens. Further, their volume of business and revenue earned is minuscule compared to that of a telecom company. As such, BIF suggests that the connectivity agreements VNOs sign with telecom companies should only require compliance with minimum parameters like e-KYC (know your customer), security, and complaint redressal norms. Since the quality of service provided by a VNO depends on that of the underlying network, it would not be appropriate to expect VNOs to comply with quality standards. On a similar note, Tata Communications argues that compliance with lawful interception and monitoring should be telecom companies’ responsibility. Conduct interoperability testing: VNOs should carry out interoperability testing to ensure seamless integration and compatibility between different network components and systems, the Consumer Protection Association states. The association suggests that there should be interconnection agreements in place to make multi-telco pairing work. Such agreements should specify the responsibilities of each party in maintaining and managing the interconnections.

VNOs should carry out interoperability testing to ensure seamless integration and compatibility between different network components and systems, the Consumer Protection Association states. The association suggests that there should be interconnection agreements in place to make multi-telco pairing work. Such agreements should specify the responsibilities of each party in maintaining and managing the interconnections. Separate billing arrangements for wireless and wired services: Tata Communications argues that the VNO should take adequate steps for separate identification of the telco paired with for wireless services and the one paired for wired services. If a VNO is offering bundled wireless and wired services, they can provide the customer with a common form to avail of the services. However, this form should clearly mention wireless and wired services separately and even the billing invoice for these services should separately mention the two different services.

Tata Communications argues that the VNO should take adequate steps for separate identification of the telco paired with for wireless services and the one paired for wired services. If a VNO is offering bundled wireless and wired services, they can provide the customer with a common form to avail of the services. However, this form should clearly mention wireless and wired services separately and even the billing invoice for these services should separately mention the two different services. Need for clarity around traffic management policies: The Consumer Protection Association says that there is a need to outline policies for traffic routing, prioritization, and congestion management. These policies must ensure fair and equitable distribution of network resources among connected.

Considerations for allowing separate agreements for wired and wireless services:

The Consumer Protection Association suggests that TRAI should set guidelines for pricing access to telco networks for VNOs. This could involve cost-based pricing methodologies to ensure fairness and prevent anti-competitive behaviour.

There should be regulations in place that prevent telcos from discriminating against VNOs in terms of access to network resources, quality of service, or pricing.

TRAI should establish mechanisms to resolve disputes between VNOs and the telcos they enter into agreements with. It should also establish procedures for monitoring compliance with interconnection and access agreements, including regular audits and reporting requirements.

Other issues in the VNO ecosystem:

BIF explains that the current VNO license prevents access service providers from interconnecting their internet telephony and PSTN (Public Switched Telephone Network) networks. This forces VNOs to rely on telcos for interconnection which compromises their business autonomy. It suggests that a liberal approach to VNO licensing as well as clarity around cloud services would be beneficial for the ecosystem. The forum suggests alternative models for promoting VNOs in India, it points to the US and argues that VNOs have “proliferated in the US because of flexibility with which the VNOs are treated.” The country notably doesn’t require VNOs to obtain a license specifically to resell wireless services.

On the other hand, Tata Communications seeks clarifications in the VNO license agreement. It states that the current license agreement prevents a VNO and a telco it has not partnered with from holding any common equity. “This restriction is imposed with the intention to avoid two common equity group companies from using access spectrum of two NSOs [network service operators],” Tata Communications explains, arguing that ideally, this restriction should not be in place if both the telcos hold access to spectrum. As such, it seeks clarification on the applicability of the restriction.

Besides the clarification, Tata Communications argues in favour of a clear timeline for closing an agreement between a telco and a VNO. This would enable the VNO to commence services in a time-bound manner. It also suggests that VNOs should be allowed to re-sell the 5G services provided by the telecom company they have entered into an agreement with. It also advocates for VNOs to be permitted to offer Captive Non-Public Network Services to enterprise customers. As such, the license agreement for VNOs should be updated to reflect both these additions. The company also argues that VNOs should be allowed to use their own IP (internet protocol) addresses as opposed to the ones of the parent telecom company.

