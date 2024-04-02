Swiggy Instamart Partners with Park+ to Deliver FASTags at Doorstep

Swiggy Instamart has announced a partnership with Park+ to offer home delivery of IndusInd FASTags within 10 minutes, according to an official statement as per a report by the Times of India. This collaboration introduces a new avenue for car users to receive FASTags directly at their doorstep, a first for a quick commerce platform, Swiggy highlighted. Swiggy emphasized integrating the platform, Park+, and IndusInd Bank as an advantage for customers. The service will roll out across 25 cities in India, including Mumbai, Bangalore, and Delhi NCR, among others, offering enhanced accessibility to FASTags. What is FASTag? FASTag is a cashless payment system designed to expedite toll transactions and minimize congestion at toll plazas. Operated by over 35 banks in conjunction with the National Payments Corporation of India and the NHAI, FASTag utilizes specialized tags affixed to vehicles. With this technology, toll fees are collected electronically as vehicles pass through toll plazas. Cameras scan the barcode on the FASTag sticker, automatically deducting the toll amount from the FASTag wallet. This seamless process eliminates the need for drivers to halt toll payments, streamlining travel and reducing wait times at toll plazas. FASTag adoption saw a surge across India, with over 79.8 million FASTags issued as of November 2023. In the TOI report, Park+ highlighted the convenience of digital payments facilitated by FASTag across various settings, eliminating the need for cash transactions. “FASTag stands for seamless payment and convenience, and access to it should be the same. Traditionally, purchasing a FASTag involved…

