Stakeholders Voice Concerns Over Broadcast Bill in their comments to the Ministry of Broadcasting

Consumer feedback needs to be treated as sacrosanct when regulating broadcasting content, Consumer Unity and Trust Society (CUTS) said in its comments on the draft Broadcasting Services Regulation Bill, 2023. CUTS’ comments were in the context of the yet-to-be-prescribed Programme and Advertising Codes under the bill, which all broadcasting services (including streaming platforms) must comply with. CUTS argues that while the goal of the codes is to prevent unsafe content from reaching consumers, with the evolving tastes and preferences of society, and with there being new ways to collect customer feedback, the role of the state in prescribing content codes needs to be critically analyzed. CUTS also called for the examination of the need for content evaluation committees (CECs), which broadcasters are required to formulate and run every piece of content by under the bill. This examination, CUTS says, could be done through “interacting with consumers and understanding their perspective around the need, relevance, and implications of an external committee choosing the content for them, [and the] effectiveness of existing mechanisms to provide feedback and scope for improvement.” CUTS is one of the many organizations to submit their comments on the broadcast bill to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB). The following is a summary of the key points of concern raised by Broadband India Forum, CUTS, US India Business Council, Deepstrat, the Indian Newspaper Society, and the Student Research and Development Council at the Gujarat National University. [Note: MediaNama received these comments in response to an RTI request]…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.