Speakers: Decoding the Digital Competition Bill, Delhi, April 5 #ad

MediaNama is pleased to announce the speakers for its discussion on Decoding the Digital Competition Bill on April 5, 2024, in New Delhi. The discussion will focus on better understanding the thinking behind this law, the role of data in digital markets, and the impact of the implementation of competition regulations in digital markets on key stakeholders, their practices, and the Competition Commission of India, among others.

Date: April 5 (Friday), 2024

Time: 12:30 pm to 6:00 pm

Venue: India Habitat Center, Delhi

Please register to attend by filling out the form here. Please feel free to suggest points of discussion and questions you think ought to be raised, in the application form. Note: Registration doesn’t guarantee participation.

This discussion is being organized with support from PhonePe and in partnership with CUTS and CCOAI.

The discussion will start with a keynote address by Vinod Dhall, Founding Member and former acting Chairman of the CCI and expert in competition policy and law.

Session: Keynote address Time: 1:30 PM – 1:50 PM

The first session on “Competition Concerns in Digital Markets”, will focus on the competition concerns posed by digital platforms such as platform neutrality, self-preferencing, private labels, anti-steering, gatekeeping, exclusive arrangements, bundling and tying, algorithmic transparency, search and discovery, etc. It also covers on the role of ex-ante regulations in addressing these concerns. We’ll be in conversation with Viswanath Pingali (IIM-A), Navneet Sharma (CUTS Institute for Regulation and Competition) and Meghna Bal(Esya Center) for this session.

Session: Competition Concerns in Digital Markets Time: 2:15 PM – 3:15 PM

The second session is focused on the “Role of Data in Competition”, it will cover concerns surrounding data monopolies, data and intellectual property rights, use of non-public data of business users, data portability and barriers to entry arising due to data. We’ll be in conversation with Manjushree RM (Vidhi Center), Deeksha Manchanda (Chandhiok and Mahajan) and Snehil Khanor (Truly Madly) for this session.

Session: Role of Data in Competition Time: 3:30 to 4:30 PM IST

The third session on “Enforcement of the Digital Competition Act” delves into issues related to the designation of Systematically Significant Digital Enterprises and Core Digital Services, the bandwidth of CCI to administer the Act, how the Act interplay with other regulations and impact on large Indian companies, among other things. We’ll be in conversation with Shivanghi Sukumar (Axiom 5 Law Chambers), Lazar Radic (International Center for Law & Economics, IE University), and Parthsarathi Jha (Economic Laws Practice) in this session.

Session: Enforcement of the Digital Competition Act Time: 4:30 PM – 5:30 PM

Speakers and Updated Agenda|| Decoding the Digital Competition Bill, April 5, 2024

12:30 PM – 1:30 PM | Lunch and Networking

1:30 PM – 1:50 PM | Keynote address by Vinod Dhall, Founding Member and former acting Chairman of the CCI; Senior Adviser, Touchstone Partners

1:50 PM – 2:15 PM | MediaNama Presentation on draft Digital Competition Bill, 2024

2:15 PM – 3:15 PM | Competition Concerns in Digital Markets Viswanath Pingali, Associate Professor of Economics, IIM-A Navneet Sharma, Director General, CUTS Institute for Regulation and Competition Meghna Bal, Director, Esya Center

3:15 PM – 3:30 PM | Tea and Networking

3:30 PM – 4:30 PM | Role of Data in Competition Manjushree RM, Senior Resident Fellow, Vidhi Center Deeksha Manchanda, Counsel at Chandhiok and Mahajan Snehil Khanor, Founder and CEO, Truly Madly

4:30 PM – 5:30 PM | Enforcement of the Digital Competition Act Shivanghi Sukumar, Partner, Axiom 5 Law Chambers Lazar Radic, Senior Scholar for Competition Policy at the International Center for Law & Economics, Adjunct Professor of Law at IE University. Parthsarathi Jha, Partner, Economic Laws Practice

5:30 PM – 6:00 PM| Closing Remarks

You can refer to our reading list if you would like to better engage yourself in the discussion.

Note: