SAG-AFTRA media union and record labels soon to come up with AI protections for artists

The agreement between the stakeholders addresses concerns regarding AI-generated music and mandates clear consent from and compensation for music artists before their voice is digitally replicated

Published

What’s the news: An American union of media professionals – the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) – reached a tentative agreement with leading record labels on a successor contract for sound recordings on April 10, 2024. Covering the period from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2026, the contract addresses concerns regarding AI-generated music and mandates clear consent from and compensation for music artists before their voice is digitally replicated.

Contract specifies guardrails for Artificial Intelligence: As per a press release by the SAG-AFTRA, labels like Warner Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, Universal Music Group and Disney Music Group were a part of the agreement. Stating that the contract has been sent to members for ratification, SAG-AFTRA said, “The artificial intelligence guardrails take effect immediately upon ratification. The terms “artist,” “singer,” and “royalty artist,” under this agreement only include humans. In this agreement, clear and conspicuous consent, along with minimum compensation requirements and specific details of intended use, are required prior to the release of a sound recording that uses a digital replication of an artist’s voice.”

Further, the contract calls for increased minimums, health and retirement improvements, and an increase in the percentage of streaming revenue to be covered by contributions, among other gains.

Growing unrest regarding AI-generated content in the artist community: The contract also resolves the worries flagged by over-200 musicians in a letter to AI developers, companies, platforms, etc. regarding the use of AI for creative purposes. Under the banner of the Artist Rights Alliance, artists like Nicki Minaj, Billie Eilish, Stevie Wonder, the estates of Bob Marley and Frank Sinatra, and others called for responsible use of AI and asked that companies “not develop or deploy AI music generation technology, content, or tools that replace the human artistry of songwriters and artists or deny us fair compensation for our work.”

Similarly concerned about artist royalties and copyrights, the US State of Tennessee recently enacted the Ensuring Likeness Voice and Image Security (ELVIS) Act, which aims to protect music industry professionals, singers, and performers from associated hazards such as AI voice cloning.

On the flipside, India’s music professionals have taken the opposite approach viewing AI as a “great enabler” that can do away with repetitive jobs. When asked about copyright concerns during FICCI Frames 2024, composer Garima Wahal argued that the technology could help strengthen protection for their work instead.

What happens to the TikTok vs UMG issue? What will be interesting to see is how the new contract between the union and companies affects issues like the TikTok vs Universal Music Group (UMG) artists row, wherein the platform removed all songs written or co-written by the company. UMG claimed that TikTok paid its artists and songwriters so little that it only accounted for 1 percent of the company’s revenue. Further, it also expressed concern about TikTok being flooded with AI-generated recordings. UMG said TikTok was developing tools to enable AI music creation on the platform itself, arguing that this move was “nothing short of sponsoring artist replacement by AI.” Can the new contract, once in effect, bring UMG music back to platforms like TikTok?

