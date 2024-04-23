Russia sentences Meta spokesperson to six years in absentia

A Moscow military court declared an in absentia judgement against Meta Spokesperson Andy Stone, sentencing him to six years in prison. According to a report by Reuters, the sentence was handed down for “publicly defending terrorism.” Russia's interior ministry had opened a criminal investigation into Stone late last year but without disclosing specific charges. According to Russian investigators, Stone had published online comments that defended hostile and violent actions against Russian military personnel. In March 2022, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Meta had relaxed their hate speech regulations in specific jurisdictions to allow Facebook and Instagram users to call for violence against Russians and Russian soldiers in the context of the invasion, alongside posts that call for the death of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Internal emails accessed by Reuters stated, "We are issuing a spirit-of-the-policy allowance to allow T1 violent speech that would otherwise be removed under the Hate Speech policy when: (a) targeting Russian soldiers, EXCEPT prisoners of war, or (b) targeting Russians where it's clear that the context is the Russian invasion of Ukraine (e.g., content mentions the invasion, self-defense, etc.)." Calls for the leaders’ death were also allowed as long as they did not contain any indications of credibility such as location or method. Meta also temporarily allowed praise of Ukraine’s right-wing Azov Battalion. Meta had also restricted access to Russian state-controlled media outlets, a move which triggered the Russian government into blocking access to Instagram and Facebook in the country. …

Please subscribe login to read the full story.