A Moscow military court declared an in absentia judgement against Meta Spokesperson Andy Stone, sentencing him to six years in prison. According to a report by Reuters, the sentence was handed down for “publicly defending terrorism.” Russia's interior ministry had opened a criminal investigation into Stone late last year but without disclosing specific charges. According to Russian investigators, Stone had published online comments that defended hostile and violent actions against Russian military personnel. In March 2022, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Meta had relaxed their hate speech regulations in specific jurisdictions to allow Facebook and Instagram users to call for violence against Russians and Russian soldiers in the context of the invasion, alongside posts that call for the death of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Internal emails accessed by Reuters stated, "We are issuing a spirit-of-the-policy allowance to allow T1 violent speech that would otherwise be removed under the Hate Speech policy when: (a) targeting Russian soldiers, EXCEPT prisoners of war, or (b) targeting Russians where it's clear that the context is the Russian invasion of Ukraine (e.g., content mentions the invasion, self-defense, etc.)." Calls for the leaders’ death were also allowed as long as they did not contain any indications of credibility such as location or method. Meta also temporarily allowed praise of Ukraine’s right-wing Azov Battalion. Meta had also restricted access to Russian state-controlled media outlets, a move which triggered the Russian government into blocking access to Instagram and Facebook in the country. …
News
Russia sentences Meta spokesperson to six years in absentia
According to Russian investigators, Stone had published online comments that defended hostile and violent actions against Russian military personnel.
Latest Headlines
- Russia sentences Meta spokesperson to six years in absentia April 23, 2024
- RBI Extends Payment Aggregator Rules to Include Physical Point of Sale Payment Providers April 23, 2024
- Australia Demands Global Takedown of Violent Video on X, Sparking Debate About Free Speech Online April 23, 2024
- Video: How TRAI’s push for Indian content might clash with content evaluation requirement in the Broadcasting Bill April 23, 2024
- Video: Here’s What You Need to Know About the Recent Censorship of Indian News Channels on YouTube April 23, 2024
Free Reads
News
According to Russian investigators, Stone had published online comments that defended hostile and violent actions against Russian military personnel.
News
bank-owned P-PA services do not require any authorization, but will also have to ensure compliance with other requirements for P-PAs.
News
However, it is possible to opt-out of the clause by emailing an opt-out notice to arbitration-opt-out@discord.com within 30 days of April 15, 2024, or...
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities
NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...
News
Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...
News
The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...