wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , ,

Russia sentences Meta spokesperson to six years in absentia

According to Russian investigators, Stone had published online comments that defended hostile and violent actions against Russian military personnel.

Published

A Moscow military court declared an in absentia judgement against Meta Spokesperson Andy Stone, sentencing him to six years in prison. According to a report by Reuters, the sentence was handed down for “publicly defending terrorism.” Russia's interior ministry had opened a criminal investigation into Stone late last year but without disclosing specific charges. According to Russian investigators, Stone had published online comments that defended hostile and violent actions against Russian military personnel. In March 2022, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Meta had relaxed their hate speech regulations in specific jurisdictions to allow Facebook and Instagram users to call for violence against Russians and Russian soldiers in the context of the invasion, alongside posts that call for the death of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Internal emails accessed by Reuters stated, "We are issuing a spirit-of-the-policy allowance to allow T1 violent speech that would otherwise be removed under the Hate Speech policy when: (a) targeting Russian soldiers, EXCEPT prisoners of war, or (b) targeting Russians where it's clear that the context is the Russian invasion of Ukraine (e.g., content mentions the invasion, self-defense, etc.)."  Calls for the leaders’ death were also allowed as long as they did not contain any indications of credibility such as location or method. Meta also temporarily allowed praise of Ukraine’s right-wing Azov Battalion.  Meta had also restricted access to Russian state-controlled media outlets, a move which triggered the Russian government into blocking access to Instagram and Facebook in the country. …

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , , , ,
Written By

Free Reads

News

Russia sentences Meta spokesperson to six years in absentia

According to Russian investigators, Stone had published online comments that defended hostile and violent actions against Russian military personnel.

5 seconds ago

News

RBI Extends Payment Aggregator Rules to Include Physical Point of Sale Payment Providers

bank-owned P-PA services do not require any authorization, but will also have to ensure compliance with other requirements for P-PAs.

29 mins ago

News

Discord Adds Clause To Terms of Service to Prevent Users From Suing It In Court

However, it is possible to opt-out of the clause by emailing an opt-out notice to arbitration-opt-out@discord.com within 30 days of April 15, 2024, or...

3 hours ago

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities

NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...

February 29, 2024

News

Views: The opportunities and challenges for PhonePe’s Indus Appstore

Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...

February 22, 2024

News

Views: Why Rapido is moving to subscription model

The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...

February 19, 2024

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ